Zoom into new virtual programs and workshops

As some venues prepare to reopen their doors, others are continuing to hold virtual events and workshops.

Virtual Walk to End Epilepsy, through June 15. Walkers can join the virtual walk to support epilepsy efforts in Connecticut by registering at epilepsyct.com/walk.

Bruce Museum Junior Art Competition 2020: Seeing and Feeling During the Pandemic, submission deadline June 15; winners announced June 19. Children in grades K-8 may submit artwork in any medium, with one submission per artist. Artwork can be submitted electronically as one (1) image per two-dimensional work or two (2) images for three-dimensional pieces via email to jrartcomp@brucemuseum.org. Winners will be announced June 19. Info: brucemuseum.org.

Rowayton Arts Center “Shutdown Throwdown” Exhibition Winners, on view at racgallery.carbonmade.com. More than 200 pieces submitted by artists in all media categories in response to the pandemic crisis.

Free Saturday Night Drive-In Movies, Saturdays, 9 p.m., through June, Ridgefield High School. June 6: Legally Blonde; June 13: Dirty Dancing; June 20: Grease; June 27: Field of Dreams. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Story Time with Miss Amy, June 9, 16, 23 & 30, 10:15-10:45 a.m. Kids ages 1-4 enjoy songs, stories, fingerplays, and movement activities. Visit YouTube Channel here or www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on Children’s Remote Services.

Christy Gallagher will teach “Watercolor and the Landscape,” Tuesdays, 10 a.m.-4:10 p.m., beginning June 9 for six weeks. Each class will begin with a 30-40 minutes on Zoom where Christy will compare two different artists from history, to provide a guide on how to approach the days lesson in a fresh new way. Fee: $160. Info/Registration: https://rowaytonarts.org/classes/.

Susan Fehlinger will teach “Painting with the Palette Knife,” Tuesdays, 2-4 p.m., starting June 9. beginning June 9. Students will learn the joys and challenges of painting with the palette knife. Fee: $110. Info/Registration: https://rowaytonarts.org/classes/.

Coffee and Draw: Perspective Drawing, June 10, 10-11 a.m. Learn how to create images involving one and two point perspective. Cost: $15. Info/Registration: darienarts.org.

Photographic Realism and Drawing With a Grid, June 10, 10-11 a.m. Cost: $15. Info/Registration: darienarts.org.

Wilton Library Readers — Olive, Again, June 10, noon-1:30 p.m. Using Zoom, professional book discussion leader Susan Boyar discusses Olive, Again by Elizabeth Strout. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org. Info: kzeibak@wiltonlibrary.org.

Summer Library Adventure 2020: Imagine Your Story, June 11-Aug. 28. Kids going into grades K-6 can sign up for this themed Summer Library Adventure. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org,

aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org.

Story Time with Miss Andrea, June 10, 17 & 24, 11-11:30 a.m. Children ages 1-4 years hear stories, sing songs, participate in movement activities. Visit YouTube Channel here (WiltonLibraryStreams) or www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on Children’s Remote Services. Info: aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org.

Police Officer Story Time Live!, June 11, 18 & 25, 10-10:30 a.m. Children ages 4 and up are invited to join Wilton Police Officers for an interactive story time on Zoom. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org. Info: aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org.

Mother Goose on the Loose on YouTube with Mrs. Keogh, June 11, 18 & 25, 11-11:30 a.m. story time with music, puppets, picture books and nursery rhymes for children ages 6 months to 2-years old. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org, lkeogh@wiltonlibrary.org.

Summer Library Adventure 2020: Imagine Your Story, June 11-Aug. 28. Kids going into grades K-6 can sign up for this themed Summer Library Adventure. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org, aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org.

Bedtime Story Time Live!, June 11, 18 & 25, 7-7:30 p.m. Children ages 4 and up listen to stories right before bed. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org. Info: alilienharper@wiltonlibrary.org.

Carriage Barn Arts Center’s 14th Annual “Art In The Windows” Exhibit, through July 4. Exhibit pairs the work of over 50 local artists with participating stores and businesses throughout town. Portion of sales will benefit participating businesses, as well as local artists and the Carriage Barn Arts Center. Art can be purchased by texting a picture to 203-200-0306, or emailing admin@carriagebarn.org. Info: carriagebarn.org/2020-art-in-the-windows/.

Poetry on the Path Online with Barb Jennes, June 11 & 25, 10:30 a.m., register, Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Prints & Sip Workshop, June 11, 4:30-6 p.m. Learn to create block prints using foam plates in your own home. Fee: $35. Info/Registration: rowaytonarts.org.

Riverside Reptiles Live! Every Animal Tells a Story, June 11, 3-3:30 p.m. Riverside Reptiles returns for the Summer Reading Kick-Off of “Imagine Your Story”! Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org. Info: aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org.

Homer’s Epic Celebration of Civilization: Four Lectures on The Odyssey, June 11, 18, 25 and July 2, 5-6 p.m. Advance registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org. Info: mbellacosa@wiltonlibrary.org.

Big Kid Story Time Live with Miss Andrea, June 15, 22 & 29, 3-3:30. Children ages 4-6 are invited to join in some story time fun online with Wilton Library’s Miss Andrea. Registration: www.wiltonlibrar.org. Info: aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org.

Find a Job: Live help for all stages of job hunting with JobNow, June 16, 23 and 30, noon-1 p.m. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org. Info: mbaker@wiltonlibrary.org.

Travels with Toni McKeen, The Vatican and Its Many Treasures, Online, June 16, 4 p.m., Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

The Cookbook Connection: A Virtual Recipe Swap, June 16, 5-6 p.m. Attendees test out new recipes or dig up old favorites, then create a dish to virtually “show and tell” with the group. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org. Info: slauricella@wiltonlibrary.org.

Zentangle Art Workshop: Zooming with Amy, June 17, 2-2:30. This meditative art form uses simple steps to teach practitioners how to create beautiful patterns.Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org. Info: slauricella@wiltonlibrary.org.

Your Brain on COVID-19, June 17, 5-6 p.m. Dr. Betsy Stone hosts an interactive discussion of our brains under stress. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org. Info: mbellacosa@wiltonlibrary.org.

Artificial Intelligence in the Life Sciences with Dr. Laxmi Parida, live webinar, June 18, 6 p.m., register, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

CT Poetry Society Workshop, June 19, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Share personal poetry by reading it aloud to the group. Poets should email poems to Ray Rauth at rayrauth@optonline.net. Free. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Music Theatre of Connecticut’s Pride in the Theatre: The Theatrical Impact on the LGBTQ+ Movement, an online event, June 20, 8 p.m. Free. Info: www.musictheatreofct.com.

Virtual Ballet 1, Wednesdays, June 22-July 31, 10-10:45 a.m., grades 1-2. Cost: $90. Registration/Info: darienarts.org.

Virtual Ballet 2, Wednesdays, June 22-July 31, 11-11:45 a.m., grades 3-4, Cost: $90. Registration/Info: darienarts.org.

Virtual Ballet 3, Tuesdays and Thursdays, June 22-July 31, 10-10:45 a.m., grades 4-5. Cost: $180. Registration/Info: darienarts.org.

Virtual Ballet 4, Tuesdays and Thursdays, June 22-July 31, 11-11:45 a.m., grades 5-7. Cost: $180. Registration/Info: darienarts.org.

Lyrical Class, Wednesdays, June 22-July 31, 5-5:45 p.m., grades 5-adult. Cost: $90. Registration/Info: darienarts.org.

Company Ballet, Tuesdays and Thursdays, June 22-July 31, 4:30-5:30 p.m., DAC company members only. Cost: $180. By invitation. Registration/Info: darienarts.org.

Adult Ballet, Mondays and Fridays, June 22-July 31, 10-11 a.m., adults. Cost: $180. Registration/Info: darienarts.org.

Kids Open Martial Arts, Tuesdays and Thursdays, June 22-July 31, 6-6:45 p.m., all levels. Cost: $180. Registration/Info: darienarts.org.

Adult Martial Arts, Tuesdays and Thursdays, June 22-July 31, 7-7:45 p.m., all levels. Cost: $180. Registration/Info: darienarts.org.

Hip Hop Kids, Mondays, June 22-July 31, 4-4:45 p.m., grades 3-5. Cost: $90. Registration/Info: darienarts.org.

Middle/High School Hip Hop, Mondays, June 22-July 31, 5-5:45 p.m. Cost: $90. Registration/Info: darienarts.org.

Living in a Plague: The Ethical Challenges of the COVID 19 Virus, live webinar with Dr. Arthur Caplan, June 23, 6 p.m., register, Ridgefield Library.org.

Virtual Author Talk: Liv Constantine -The Wife Stalker, June 23, 7-8 p.m. Registration: www.wiltonlibrary.org. Info: lmclaughlin@wiltonlibrary.org.

College Q&A with Matthew Greene, June 23, 4-4:45. Discussion about essay writing, deferring admission and how to make the most of the students’ summers. Recommended for high school juniors and seniors and their parents. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org. Info: slauricella@wiltonlibrary.org.

Teens: Zentangle Art Workshop: Zooming with Amy, June 24, 2-3:30 p.m. This meditative art form uses simple steps to teach practitioners how to create beautiful patterns. For students entering grades 7-12. Registration: www.wiltonlibrary.org. Info: slauricella@wiltonlibrary.org.

Shrek, June 24, 2 and 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10-$12. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Rocketman, June 26, 8:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10-$12. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Connecticut Poetry Society Monthly Workshop, online class, June 27, 10 a.m., register, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Norwalk Public Library’s Open Mic Night on Zoom, June 27, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sign up to reserve a spot on “Norwalk’s Got Talent,” by contacting Laurie at liffland@norwalkpl.org.

Finding and Getting Grants, live webinar with Judi Margolin, June 30, 2 p.m., register, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Booked for Lunch: A History Reading Group, June 30, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Discussion of Eight Flavors: The Untold Story of American Cuisine Vote by Sarah Lohman. Suggested contribution: $10. Registration required: info@wiltonhistorical.org or 203- 762-7257.

Online Art Exhibition, runs through June, Cross Currents: Arts Influenced by Rivers and the Sea, Browngrotta arts, 276 Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Info: browngrotta.com.

Documenting the COVID-19 Crisis, New Haven Museum is asking Greater New Haven residents to share details on how COVID-19 is affecting them. Anyone wishing to share their COVID-19 experiences may fill out a brief questionnaire and upload photos on the “Documenting the COVID-19 Crisis” page: newhavenmuseum.org/covid19/. When it is safe to do so, NHM also will collect objects relating to COVID-19, including schoolwork, art, journals, homemade masks, takeout menus, signs, window hearts, and more.

Online Art Exhibition, runs through July, Fan Favorites: Sekimachi, Sekijima, Laky and Merkel-Hess, Browngrotta arts, 276 Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Info: browngrotta.com.

Lego Movie, July 1, 2 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10-$12. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Fathom: Blues Brothers 40th Anniversary, July 1, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10-$12. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Kinky Boots: The Musical in HD, July 2, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $25. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Bruce Springsteen: Western Star, July 3, 8:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10-$12. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Met Opera in HD Summer Encore: Akhnaten, July 5, 4 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $25. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Storytelling Through Film Making: Beginner & Intermediate with Ben Rountree, Mondays, July 6-Aug. 3, 10 a.m.-noon. Info/Registration: www.greenwichartsociety.org.

Drawing From Life with Felicia van Bork, Tuesdays, July 7-Aug. 25, 2-4 p.m. Info/Registration: www.greenwichartsociety.org.

How to Train Your Dragon, July 8, 2 and 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10-$12. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

National Theater Live in HD: Hamlet, July 9, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $25. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Linda Rondstadt: The Sound of My Voice, July 10, 8:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10-$12. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

National Theatre Live in HD: Fleabag, July 11, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $25. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

All Dogs Go to Heaven, July 15, 2 and 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10-$12. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Michael Hutchence: Mystify, July 17, 8:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10-$12. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

42nd Street: The Musical in HD, July 18, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $25. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Prince of Egypt, July 22, 2 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10-$12. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Searching for Sugarman, July 24, 8:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10-$12. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Bolshoi Ballet in HD: Giselle, July 26, 4 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $25. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Met Opera in HD Summer Encore: Porgy & Bess, July 27, 2 and 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $25. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Charlotte’s Web, July 29, 2 and 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10-$12. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Echo in the Canyon, July 31, 8:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10-$12. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Online Art Exhibition, runs through August, Cataloging the Canon: Tawney, Stein, Cook, Hicks and So, Browngrotta arts, 276 Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Info: browngrotta.com.

Browngrotta arts presents Volume 50: Chronicling Fiber for Three Decades, Opening Reception, Sept. 12, 1-6 p.m.; Exhibition Sept. 13-20, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 276 Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Info: browngrotta.com.