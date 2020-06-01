Zoom into new virtual programs and workshops

The Rowayton Arts Center “Shutdown Throwdown” Exhibition is on view at racgallery.carbonmade.com. The Rowayton Arts Center “Shutdown Throwdown” Exhibition is on view at racgallery.carbonmade.com. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Zoom into new virtual programs and workshops 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

While everyone is practicing safe social distancing at home, check out these virtual workshops, exhibits and programs offered by area libraries and art centers.

Virtual Walk to End Epilepsy, through June 15. Walkers can join the virtual walk to support epilepsy efforts in Connecticut by registering at epilepsyct.com/walk.

She Is Rising Exhibit & Art Showcase, through June 7. Benefit for LiveGirl at the Carriage Barn Arts Center. Info: carriagebarn.org/she-is-rising.

Bruce Museum Junior Art Competition 2020: Seeing and Feeling During the Pandemic, submission deadline June 15; winners announced June 19. Children in grades K-8 may submit artwork in any medium, with one submission per artist. Artwork can be submitted electronically as one image per two-dimensional work or two images for three-dimensional pieces via email to jrartcomp@brucemuseum.org. Info: brucemuseum.org.

Rowayton Arts Center’s “Shutdown Throwdown” Exhibition is on view at racgallery.carbonmade.com. More than 200 pieces submitted by artists in all media categories in response to the pandemic crisis.

Stitch Time for Knitters & Crocheters on Zoom, June 1, 8, 15, 22 & 29 , 1-2 p.m. Drop-in Zoom session for crafters of all skill levels. Info: cbenjamin@wiltonlibrary.org. Registsration: wiltonlibrary.org.

Big Kid Story Time Live with Miss Andrea, June 1, 8, 15, 22 & 29, 3-3:30. Children ages 4-6 are invited to join in some story time fun online with Wilton Library’s Miss Andrea. Registration: wiltonlibrar.org. Info: aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org.

Travels with Toni McKeen, Machu Picchu and the Inca Who Build It, Online, June 2, 4 p.m., Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Story Time with Miss Amy, June 2, 9, 16, 23 & 30, 10:15-10:45 a.m. Kids ages 1-4 enjoy songs, stories, fingerplays, and movement activities. Visit YouTube Channel or wiltonlibrary.org and click on Children’s Remote Services.

The Cookbook Connection: A Virtual Recipe Swap, June 2, 5-6 p.m. This session is: Healthy Desserts. Attendees test out new recipes or dig up old favorites, then create something to virtually “show and tell” with the group. Registration required: wiltonlibrary.org. Info: slauricella@wiltonlibrary.org.

"What's Up" Book Club for Kids in Grades 2-4, June 2, 9, 16, 23 & 30, 3-3:45 p.m. Everyone will have a chance to talk about one or two books they read recently. The librarian also will share a book or two. Registration required. Registration: wiltonlibrary.org. Info: aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org.

Firefighter Story Time Live, June 3, 10-10:30 a.m. Children ages 4 and up are invited to join Wilton Fire Fighters for an interactive story time on Zoom. Info: aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org. Registration: wiltonlibrary.org.

Stippling Drawing, June 3, 10-11 a.m. Cost: $15. Info/registration: darienarts.org.

Story Time with Miss Andrea, June 3, 10, 17 & 24, 11-11:30 a.m. Children ages 1-4 years hear stories, sing songs, participate in movement activities. Visit YouTube Channel (WiltonLibraryStreams) or wiltonlibrary.org and click on Children’s Remote Services. Info: aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org.

Zentangle Art Workshop: Zooming with Amy, June 3, 2-3:30. This meditative art form uses simple steps to teach practitioners how to create beautiful patterns. Registration required: wiltonlibrary.org. Info: slauricella@wiltonlibrary.org.

Police Officer Story Time Live!, June 4, 11, 18 & 25, 10-10:30 a.m. Children ages 4 and up are invited to join Wilton Police Officers for an interactive story time on Zoom. Registration required: wiltonlibrary.org. Info: aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org.

Mother Goose on the Loose on YouTube with Mrs. Keogh, June 4, 11, 18 & 25, 11-11:30 a.m. story time with music, puppets, picture books and nursery rhymes for children ages 6 months to 2-years old. Info: wiltonlibrary.org, lkeogh@wiltonlibrary.org.

From Realism to Abstraction with Dana Goodfellow, Thursdays, 2-5 p.m., starting June 4 for four weeks. The goal of this class is to use theories of composition, layout, design and perspective to allow for stronger realistic or abstract paintings. Fee: $110. Info/Registration: rowaytonarts.org/classes/.

Rowayton Arts Center Watercolor Paint and Sip, June 4, 4:30-6 p.m. via Zoom. Cost: $30; extra $15 for supplies to be delivered. Info/registration: rowaytonarts.org, 203-866-2744, ext. 2.

Architecture 20/20: New Visions for Public Spaces in the Age of COVID-19, virtual webinar via Zoom June 4, 7-8:30 p.m. Benefits the Bruce Museum. Cost: $25-$35 non-members. Reservations/Info: brucemuseum.org, 203-869-0376.

Bedtime Story Time Live!, June 4, 11, 18 & 25, 7-7:30 p.m. Children ages 4 and up listen to stories right before bed. Registration required: wiltonlibrary.org. Info: alilienharper@wiltonlibrary.org.

Carriage Barn Arts Center’s 14th Annual “Art In The Windows” Exhibit, June 5-July 4. Exhibit pairs the work of over 50 local artists with participating stores and businesses throughout town. Portion of sales will benefit participating businesses, as well as local artists and the Carriage Barn Arts Center. Art can be purchased by texting a picture to 203-200-0306, or emailing admin@carriagebarn.org. Info: carriagebarn.org/2020-art-in-the-windows/.

Call for Entries: Art in the Windows Exhibit, June 5-July 4. In anticipation of the “reopening” of CT businesses starting May 20, the Carriage Barn and New Canaan Chamber of Commerce are presenting this exhibit. Info: carriagebarn.org.

Thrown Stone announces the cast of Acts of Fate, premiering on Zoom June 5, 7 p.m. Collection of memoirs, performances, and poetry from Ridgefielders and those around the country. Info: Thrownstone.org.

Free Saturday Night Drive-In Movies, Saturdays, 9 p.m., through June, Ridgefield High School. June 6: Legally Blonde; June 13: Dirty Dancing; June 20: Grease; June 27: Field of Dreams. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Christy Gallagher will teach “Watercolor and the Landscape,” Tuesdays, 10 a.m.-4:10 p.m., beginning June 9 for six weeks. Each class will begin with a 30-40 minutes on Zoom where Christy will compare two different artists from history, to provide a guide on how to approach the days lesson in a fresh new way. Fee: $160. Info/Registration: rowaytonarts.org/classes.

Susan Fehlinger will teach “Painting with the Palette Knife,” Tuesdays, 2-4 p.m., starting June 9. beginning June 9. Students will learn the joys and challenges of painting with the palette knife. Fee: $110. Info/Registration: rowaytonarts.org/classes.

Coffee and Draw: Perspective Drawing, June 10, 10-11 a.m. Learn how to create images involving one and two point perspective. Cost: $15. Info/registration: darienarts.org.

Photographic Realism and Drawing With a Grid, June 10, 10-11 a.m. Cost: $15. Info/registration: darienarts.org.

Wilton Library Readers — Olive, Again, June 10, noon-1:30 p.m. Using Zoom, professional book discussion leader Susan Boyar discusses Olive, Again by Elizabeth Strout. Registration required: wiltonlibrary.org. Info: kzeibak@wiltonlibrary.org.

Summer Library Adventure 2020: Imagine Your Story, June 11-Aug. 28. Kids going into grades K-6 can sign up for this themed Summer Library Adventure. Info: wiltonlibrary.org, aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org.

Poetry on the Path Online with Barb Jennes, June 11 & 25, 10:30 a.m., register, Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Prints & Sip Workshop, June 11, 4:30-6 p.m. Learn to create block prints using foam plates in your own home. Fee: $35. Info/Registration: rowaytonarts.org.

Riverside Reptiles Live! Every Animal Tells a Story, June 11, 3-3:30 p.m. Riverside Reptiles returns for the Summer Reading Kick-Off of “Imagine Your Story”! Registration required: wiltonlibrary.org. Info: aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org.

Homer’s Epic Celebration of Civilization: Four Lectures on The Odyssey, June 11, 18, 25 and July 2, 5-6 p.m. Advance registration required: wiltonlibrary.org. Info: mbellacosa@wiltonlibrary.org.

Travels with Toni McKeen, The Vatican and Its Many Treasures, Online, June 16, 4 p.m., Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

The Cookbook Connection: A Virtual Recipe Swap, June 16, 5-6 p.m. Attendees test out new recipes or dig up old favorites, then create a dish to virtually “show and tell” with the group. Registration required: wiltonlibrary.org. Info: slauricella@wiltonlibrary.org.

Zentangle Art Workshop: Zooming with Amy, June 17 , 2-2:30. This meditative art form uses simple steps to teach practitioners how to create beautiful patterns. Registration required: wiltonlibrary.org. Info: slauricella@wiltonlibrary.org.

Artificial Intelligence in the Life Sciences with Dr. Laxmi Parida, live webinar, June 18, 6 p.m., register, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Living in a Plague: The Ethical Challenges of the COVID 19 Virus, live webinar with Dr. Arthur Caplan, June 23, 6 p.m., register, Ridgefield Library.org.

Virtual Author Talk: Liv Constantine -The Wife Stalker, June 23, 7-8 p.m. Registration: wiltonlibrary.org. Info: lmclaughlin@wiltonlibrary.org.

College Q&A with Matthew Greene, June 23, 4-4:45. Discussion about essay writing, deferring admission and how to make the most of the students’ summers. Recommended for high school juniors and seniors and their parents. Registration required: wiltonlibrary.org. Info: slauricella@wiltonlibrary.org.

Teens: Zentangle Art Workshop: Zooming with Amy, June 24, 2-3:30 p.m. This meditative art form uses simple steps to teach practitioners how to create beautiful patterns. For students entering grades 7-12. Registration: www.wiltonlibrary.org. Info: slauricella@wiltonlibrary.org.

Connecticut Poetry Society Monthly Workshop, online class, June 27, 10 a.m., register, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Finding and Getting Grants, live webinar with Judi Margolin, June 30, 2 p.m., register, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Booked for Lunch: A History Reading Group, June 30, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Discussion of Eight Flavors: The Untold Story of American Cuisine Vote by Sarah Lohman. Suggested contribution: $10. Registration required: info@wiltonhistorical.org or 203- 762-7257.

Online Art Exhibition, runs through June, Cross Currents: Arts Influenced by Rivers and the Sea, Browngrotta arts, 276 Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Info: browngrotta.com.

Documenting the COVID-19 Crisis, New Haven Museum is asking Greater New Haven residents to share details on how COVID-19 is affecting them. Anyone wishing to share their COVID-19 experiences may fill out a brief questionnaire and upload photos on the “Documenting the COVID-19 Crisis” page: newhavenmuseum.org/covid19/. When it is safe to do so, NHM also will collect objects relating to COVID-19, including schoolwork, art, journals, homemade masks, takeout menus, signs, window hearts, and more.

Online Art Exhibition, runs through July, Fan Favorites: Sekimachi, Sekijima, Laky and Merkel-Hess, Browngrotta arts, 276 Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Info: browngrotta.com.

Online Art Exhibition, runs through August, Cataloging the Canon: Tawney, Stein, Cook, Hicks and So, Browngrotta arts, 276 Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Info: browngrotta.com.

Browngrotta arts presents Volume 50: Chronicling Fiber for Three Decades; opening reception, Sept. 12, 1-6 p.m.; exhibition Sept. 13-20, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 276 Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Info: browngrotta.com.