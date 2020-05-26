Zoom into new virtual programs and workshops

Virtual Walk to End Epilepsy, through June 15. Walkers can join the virtual walk to support epilepsy efforts in Connecticut by registering at epilepsyct.com/walk.

She Is Rising Exhibit & Art Showcase, May 27-June 7. Benefit for LiveGirl at the Carriage Barn Arts Center. Virtual event: May 31, 2-4 p.m. Info: carriagebarn.org/she-is-rising.

Beginning Drawing with Nancy McTague-Stock, May 27, 10-11 a.m. Cost: $15. Info/Registration: darienarts.org.

Story Time with Miss Andrea for Children Ages 1-4, May 27, 11-11:30 a.m. Available every Wednesday on Wilton Library’s YouTube Channel or wiltonlibrary.org. Info: aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org.

At Home with Book Buzz with Wilton Librarians, May 27, 11 a.m.-noon. What have you been reading? Share suggestions, and talk about what to read next. Registration: www.wiltonlibrary.org. Info: slauricella@wiltonlibrary.org.

Rockin’ Rhythms with Ray Live!, May 28, 10-10:30 a.m. For ages 2-5 with caregivers. Registration required: wiltonlibrary.org. Info: aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org.

Mother Goose on the Loose on YouTube with Mrs. Keogh, May 28, 11-11:30 a.m. Children ages 6 months to 2 years old enjoy story time with music, puppets, picture books and nursery rhymes. Runs every Thursday on YouTube Channel or visit wiltonlibrary.org. Info: lkeogh@wiltonlibrary.org.

Literature and Life, May 28, 5-6 p.m. Mark Schenker gives lecture on an introduction to reading literature. Registration required: wiltonlibrary.org.

Ira Joe Fisher Online Reading, May 28, 6 p.m. Author, poet Fisher will read some humorous essays from his new collection, Wide and Wavy Out of Salamanca: Sort of True Essays. Register at ridgefieldlibrary.org. Info: libraryprograms@ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Bedtime Story Time Live!, May 28, 7-7:30 p.m. Children ages 4 and up join Miss Amy. Registration: wiltonlibrary.org. Info: alilienharper@wiltonlibrary.org.

Fire Fighter Story Time Live, May 29, 10-10:30 a.m. Children ages 4 and up are invited to join Wilton Firefighters. Register: wiltonlibrary.org. Info: aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org.

Baby Story Time Live, May 29, 11-11:40 a.m. Join Miss Amy on Zoom for this interactive program especially for babies and their caregivers. Registration: www.wiltonlibrary.org. Info: alilienharper@wiltonlibrary.org.

Norwalk Public Library’s Local Author Contest, submit adult and young adult fiction through May 31 at indieauthorproject.librariesshare.com/Connecticut. Works will be recognized as the top indie-published eBooks in Connecticut. Info: clahey@norwalkpl.org.

Stippling Drawing, June 3, 10-11 a.m. Cost: $15. Info/Registration: darienarts.org.

Rowayton Arts Center Watercolor Paint and Sip, June 4, 4:30-6 p.m. via Zoom. Cost: $30; extra $15 for supplies to be delivered. Info/Registration: rowaytonarts.org, 203-866-2744, ext. 2.

Call for Entries: Art in the Windows Exhibit, June 5-July 4. In anticipation of the “re-opening” of CT businesses starting May 20, the Carriage Barn and New Canaan Chamber of Commerce are presenting this exhibit. Info: carriagebarn.org.

Coffee and Draw: Perspective Drawing, June 10, 10-11 a.m. Learn how to create images involving one and two point perspective. Cost: $15. Info/Registration: darienarts.org.

Photographic Realism and Drawing With a Grid, June 10, 10-11 a.m. Cost: $15. Info/Registration: darienarts.org.

Documenting the COVID-19 Crisis, New Haven Museum is asking Greater New Haven residents to share details on how COVID-19 is affecting them. Anyone wishing to share their COVID-19 experiences may fill out a brief questionnaire and upload photos on the “Documenting the COVID-19 Crisis” page: newhavenmuseum.org/covid19/. When it is safe to do so, NHM also will collect objects relating to COVID-19, including schoolwork, art, journals, homemade masks, takeout menus, signs, window hearts, and more.

Booked for Lunch: A History Reading Group, June 30, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Discussion of Eight Flavors: The Untold Story of American Cuisine Vote by Sarah Lohman. Suggested contribution: $10. Registration required: info@wiltonhistorical.org or 203- 762-7257.

Online Art Exhibition, runs through June, Cross Currents: Arts Influenced by Rivers and the Sea, Browngrotta arts, 276 Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Info: browngrotta.com.

Online Art Exhibition, runs through July, Fan Favorites: Sekimachi, Sekijima, Laky and Merkel-Hess, Browngrotta arts, 276 Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Info: browngrotta.com.

Online Art Exhibition, runs through August, Cataloging the Canon: Tawney, Stein, Cook, Hicks and So, Browngrotta arts, 276 Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Info: browngrotta.com.

Browngrotta arts presents Volume 50: Chronicling Fiber for Three Decades, Opening Reception, Sept. 12, 1-6 p.m.; Exhibition Sept. 13-20, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 276 Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Info: browngrotta.com.