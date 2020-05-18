Zoom into new virtual programs and workshops

While everyone is practicing safe social distancing at home, check out these virtual workshops and programs offered by area libraries and art centers.

Virtual Walk to End Epilepsy, through June 15. Walkers can join the virtual walk to support epilepsy efforts in Connecticut by registering at epilepsyct.com/walk.

Stitch Time for Knitters & Crocheters on Zoom, Mondays, May 18, 1-2:30 p.m. Drop-in Zoom session for crafters of all skill levels. Registration required. Info: cbenjamin@wiltonlibrary.org. Registration: wiltonlibrary.org.

Big Kid Story Time Live with Miss Andrea, May 18, 3-3:30 p.m. Children ages 4-6 are invited to join in some story time fun online with Wilton Library’s Miss Andrea. Registration: wiltonlibrary.org. Info: aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org.

Rowayton Arts Center Online Art Classes for Kids, Starting the week of May 18, there will be a class for kindergarten-grade 2, Tuesdays, 1-2 p.m. and a class for grades 3-5, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Registration/Info: rowaytonarts.org/youth-classes-and-workshops.

Story Time with Miss Amy, May 19 & 26, 10:15-10:45 a.m. Children ages 1-4 enjoy songs, stories, fingerplays, and movement activities. Story Time with Miss Amy is available on Wilton Library’s YouTube channel every Tuesday. Visit YouTube Channel here. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org, alilienharper@wiltonlibrary.org.

"What's Up" Book Club for Kids 2-4, May 19 & 26, 3-3:45 p.m. Info: aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org. Registration: wiltonlibrary.org.

Memorial Day Reflections: Remembering Our Veterans, May 19, 3-5 p.m. Veterans, servicemembers and families are invited to share meaningful poems, prose, letters and lyrics, honoring local heroes. Each reading should be no longer than 3-4 minutes. This program will be recorded and broadcast on Memorial Day weekend, on Facebook Live, YouTube, and http://www.norwalkpl.org/. To participate, contact Christine Bradley: cbradley@norwalkpl.org.

The Cookbook Connection: A Virtual Recipe Swap, May 19, 5-6 p.m. Attendees can test out new recipes or dig up old favorites, then create something yummy to virtually “show and tell” with the group. Registration: wiltonlibrary.org. Info: slauricella@wiltonlibrary.org.

Virtual Book Launch: The Wife Stalker, by Liv Constantine, moderated by author Daniel Palmer, May 19, 7 p.m. on Facebook Live: facebook.com/FairfieldUBookstore. Info: FairfieldBookstore.com.

Story Time with Miss Andrea for Children Ages 1-4, May 20 & 27, 11-11:30 a.m. Available every Wednesday on Wilton Library’s YouTube Channel or wiltonlibrary.org. Info: aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org.

Zentangle Art Workshop: Zooming with Amy, May 20, 2-3:30 p.m. This meditative art form uses simple steps to teach practitioners how to create beautiful patterns. For adults and teens, ages 13+. Registration: wiltonlibrary.org. Info: slauricella@wiltonlibrary.org.

Orpheus: Metamorphose of a Myth, Online Webinar Series with Judson Scruton and Gerald Weiss, Thursdays, May 21, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Advance registration required. Registration/Info: wiltonlibrary.org.

Mother Goose on the Loose on YouTube with Mrs. Keogh, May 21 and 28, 11-11:30 a.m. Children ages 6 months to 2 years old enjoy story time with music, puppets, picture books and nursery rhymes. Runs every Thursday on YouTube Channel or visit wiltonlibrary.org. Info: lkeogh@wiltonlibrary.org.

Norwalk Public Library Book Discussion Live Again on Zoom, May 21, 3 p.m. Discussion on The Bar Harbor Retirement Home for Retired Writers (And Their Muses): A Novel by Terri-Lynne DeFino, led by moderator Susannah Violino. Info: norwalkpl.org.

Virtual New Yorker Shorts: Four Weeks of Short Stories From The New Yorker, May 21, 5-6:30 p.m. Using Zoom, professional book discussion leader Susan Boyar will discuss four short stories published in The New Yorker magazine. Full issues of The New Yorker are available to download through RBDigital for Wilton Library cardholders. Registration required: wiltonlibrary.org. Info: kzeibak@wiltonlibrary.org.

Virtual Book Talk: Celebrity design duo Cortney and Robert Novogratz discuss their latest book, Design Fix: Chick and Stylish Tips for Every Decorating Scenario, May 21, 6-7 p.m. Tickets: $50, includes signed book: one.bidpal.net/novogratzbooktalk/welcome. Info: wiltonlibrary.org.

Bedtime Story Time Live!, May 21 & 28, 7-7:30 p.m. Children ages 4 and up join Miss Amy. Registration: wiltonlibrary.org. Info: alilienharper@wiltonlibrary.org. Stay Home & Soul takeout dinner and concert, May 15, 7 p.m., curbside pick-up dinners from Westport restaurants and an online live stream concert by the folk and roots rock band David Wax Museum. Tickets: $35 or $11/concert only. $1 of every ticket sold will be donated to the Gillespie food pantry. Info: westportwestonchamber.com/supper.

Fire Fighter Story Time Live, May 22, 29, 10-10:30 a.m. Children ages 4 and up are invited to join Wilton Firefighters. Register: wiltonlibrary.org. Info: aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org.

Baby Story Time Live, May 22 & 29, 11-11:40 a.m. Join Miss Amy on Zoom for this interactive program especially for babies and their caregivers. Registration: www.wiltonlibrary.org. Info: alilienharper@wiltonlibrary.org.

Rowayton Arts Center’s Online Art Exhibit: Focus Under Forty, artists ages 16-39 may submit pieces for consideration at rowaytonarts.org/entries by May 22. Accepted artists will be notified by May 27. Info: rowaytonarts.org.

College Q&A with Matthew Greene, May 26, 4-4:45 p.m. Educational consultant, Matthew Greene leads a live Q&A session about essay writing, deferring admission and how to make the most of the students’ summer. Registration required: wiltonlibrary.org. Info: slauricella@wiltonlibrary.org.

At Home with Book Buzz with Wilton Librarians, May 27, 11 a.m.-noon. What have you been reading? Share suggestions, and talk about what to read next. Registration: www.wiltonlibrary.org. Info: slauricella@wiltonlibrary.org.

She Is Rising Exhibit & Art Showcase, May 27-June 7. Benefit for LiveGirl at the Carriage Barn Arts Center. Virtual event: May 31, 2-4 p.m. Info: carriagebarn.org/she-is-rising.

Rockin’ Rhythms with Ray Live!, May 28, 10-10:30 a.m. For ages 2-5 with caregivers. Registration required: wiltonlibrary.org. Info: aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org.

Literature and Life, May 28, 5-6 p.m. Mark Schenker gives lecture on an introduction to reading literature. Registration required: wiltonlibrary.org.

Ira Joe Fisher Online Reading, May 28, 6 p.m. Author, poet Fisher will read some humorous essays from his new collection, Wide and Wavy Out of Salamanca: Sort of True Essays. Register at ridgefieldlibrary.org. Info: libraryprograms@ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Friends of Richter Park (FORe) No-Show breakfast gala, May 28. Contributions should be made May 18 at friendsofrichterpark.org/OnlineDonationsForm.aspx.

Call for Entries: Art in the Windows Exhibit, June 5-July 4. In anticipation of the “re-opening” of CT businesses starting May 20, the Carriage Barn and New Canaan Chamber of Commerce are presenting this exhibit. Info: carriagebarn.org.

Norwalk Public Library’s Local Author Contest, submit adult and young adult fiction through May 31 at indieauthorproject.librariesshare.com/Connecticut. Works will be recognized as the top indie-published eBooks in Connecticut. Info: clahey@norwalkpl.org.

Documenting the COVID-19 Crisis, New Haven Museum is asking Greater New Haven residents to share details on how COVID-19 is affecting them. Anyone wishing to share their COVID-19 experiences may fill out a brief questionnaire and upload photos on the “Documenting the COVID-19 Crisis” page: newhavenmuseum.org/covid19/. When it is safe to do so, NHM also will collect objects relating to COVID-19, including schoolwork, art, journals, homemade masks, takeout menus, signs, window hearts, and more.

Browngrotta arts presents Volume 50: Chronicling Fiber for Three Decades, Opening Reception, Sept. 12, 1-6 p.m.; Exhibition Sept. 13-20, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 276 Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Info: browngrotta.com.