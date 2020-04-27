Zoom into new virtual programs and workshops

Rowayton Arts Center's Cinco de Mayo Online Paint and Sip is May 5 at 4:30 p.m. RAC Instructor Susan Fehlinger will lead participants through a Southwestern landscape painting using a palette knife only.

While everyone is practicing safe social distancing at home, check out these virtual workshops and programs offered by area libraries and art centers for late April and May.

Stitch Time for Knitters & Crocheters on Zoom, Mondays, April 27, May 4, 11 & 18, 1-2:30 p.m. Drop-in Zoom session for crafters of all skill levels. Registration required. Info: cbenjamin@wiltonlibrary.org. Registration: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Jeffrey Tambor Zoom Class: Writing and Performing Workshop, kicks off April 28, 7 p.m. Runs for 8 weeks, Tuesdays, April 28-June 16, 7-10 p.m. Tuition: $450-$95. Info/Registration: https://ridgefieldplayhouse.org/event/jeffrey-tambor-zoom-class/; 203-438-5795.

Virtual Book Discussion: Mark Twain’s The Tragedy of Pudd’nhead Wilson, two virtual discussions with Catherine Riordan, leader of the library’s classics book club. Twain’s style and narrative: April 29, 4-5 p.m.; Twain’s commentary on race and social injustice: May 13, 4-5 p.m. Book available for download on Hoopla and at www.marktwainlibrary.org.

Norwalk Strong: Life During Covid-19 Photo Exhibit, submit photos to clahey@norwalkpl.org, no later than Thursday, April 30. Whether you’re working remotely, homeschooling your kids, exercising to videos, delivering supplies to neighbors, venturing out wearing protective gear, planting your garden, or gazing from a window, please share your photos.

Orpheus: Metamorphose of a Myth, Online Webinar Series with Judson Scruton and Gerald Weiss, Thursdays, April 30, May 7, 14 & 21, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Advance registration required. Registration/Info: wiltonlibrary.org.

Virtual New Yorker Shorts: Four Weeks of Short Stories From The New Yorker, April 30; May 7, 14 & 21, 5-6:30 p.m. Using Zoom, professional book discussion leader Susan Boyar will discuss four short stories published in The New Yorker magazine. Full issues of The New Yorker are available to download through RBDigital for Wilton Library cardholders. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org. Info: kzeibak@wiltonlibrary.org.

Creating Art from Nature: Beginner and Intermediate with Kathie Miranda, Thursdays, April 30-June 18, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuition: $340; $315 members. Classes held via Zoom. Registration/Info: greenwichartsociety.org.

Artists Sought: Easton Public Library’s Virtual Art Show, submit artwork: photography, watercolors, paintings/draws etc. in digital form through May 1 by emailing Shannon Bruchal at sbruchal@eastonlibrary.org. The digital art exhibit will be available to view at www.eastonlibrary.org starting May 1.

Rowayton Arts Center’s Cinco de Mayo Online Paint and Sip, May 5, 4:30-6 p.m. RAC Instructor Susan Fehlinger will lead participants through a Southwestern landscape painting using a palette knife only. Fee: $25. For an extra $10 RAC will deliver paints, palette knives and a canvas to your home (as long as you live within a 20-mile radius of RAC). Individuals can even purchase a table easel for $15; let RAC know on the registration form. Info/Registration: rowaytonarts.org; 203-866-2744, ext. 2.

Rowayton Arts Center Open Call to Artists: Shutdown Throwdown 2020, submission deadline, May 8. Show runs through June 30 and is open to all artists interested in exhibiting their artwork online. The theme focuses how as humans, we have the ability to meet with great adversity and find a silver lining. Submit pieces at http://rowaytonarts.org/entries. Info: rowaytonarts.org. $100 cash prize for Best in Show.

The Darien Arts Center’s virtual offerings for teens and adults include Beginning Drawing with Colored Pencils, May 6 and 13, 4-5 p.m.; and Pop Pilates, Wednesdays, through May 27, from 4-5 p.m. Classes are $10 each. Info/Registration: darienarts.org.

Rowayton Arts Center’s Online Art Exhibit: Focus Under Forty, artists ages 16-39 may submit pieces for consideration at http://rowaytonarts.org/entries by May 22. Accepted artists will be notified by May 27. Info: rowaytonarts.org.

Norwalk Public Library’s Local Author Contest, submit adult and young adult fiction through May 31 at indieauthorproject.librariesshare.com/Connecticut. Works will be recognized as the top indie-published eBooks in Connecticut. Info: clahey@norwalkpl.org.

Documenting the COVID-19 Crisis, New Haven Museum is asking Greater New Haven residents to share details on how COVID-19 is affecting them. Anyone wishing to share their COVID-19 experiences may fill out a brief questionnaire and upload photos on the “Documenting the COVID-19 Crisis” page: https://www.newhavenmuseum.org/covid19/. When it is safe to do so, NHM also will collect objects relating to COVID-19, including schoolwork, art, journals, homemade masks, takeout menus, signs, window hearts, and more.