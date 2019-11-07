Youth ministry to participate in Sleep Out to Support the Homeless

The Youth Ministry of The First Congregational Church of Ridgefield is participating in Sleep Out to Support the Homeless on Dec. 6, on the church lawn.

The Youth Ministry of The First Congregational Church of Ridgefield is participating in Sleep Out to Support the Homeless on Dec. 6, on the church lawn, 103 Main St. The purpose of the sleep out is for the youth to experience some of the difficulties that face the homeless in the wintertime and to help raise funds for The Dorothy Day Hospitality House which provides meals and a shelter for the homeless of the greater Danbury community.

Each registrant should obtain at least $100 in support of their experience. All donated funds will be given to The Dorothy Day Hospitality House. Checks may be written to either Dorothy Day Hospitality House or The First Congregational Church of Ridgefield Connecticut with “Dorothy Day“ written in the memo line. Any level of support is appreciated.

Check in will be from 5:30-6 p.m. Registration and permission form must be on file at the event. Registration deadline is Dec. 1.

Participants are asked to dress appropriately and bring a sleeping bag and pad. The event will start with a light meal (similar to that available at a soup kitchen) at 6 p.m. A short presentation about homelessness will be given by Dorothy Day Hospitality House. The sleep out will conclude at 6 a.m. Warming fires and a restroom will be provided. In the event of extra cold weather, the emergency shelter will open allowing all to move indoors.