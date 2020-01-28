Woodrow Peatt Jr. weds Carrollee Sitton in Texas

Carrollee Sitton and Woodrow Peatt Jr. Carrollee Sitton and Woodrow Peatt Jr. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Woodrow Peatt Jr. weds Carrollee Sitton in Texas 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Woodrow Peatt Jr., of Ridgefield, and Carrollee Sitton, of Cisco, Texas, were married on Nov. 2, 2019 at the beautiful setting of The Milestone in Boerne, Texas. Andrew Duffley, a close friend of the bride, officiated the double ring ceremony.

Given in marriage by her father, the bride wore a white off the shoulder lace and sequined sheath. She carried a bouquet of pink and white roses, lisianthus, dahlia and silver dollar eucalyptus. Stephanie Flores of San Antonio, Texas was maid of honor, and Kyle Longchamps of Hampton, Va. was best man. There were an additional 13 bridesmaids and groomsmen to make up the wedding party. Highlights of the ceremony were the personal vows the bride and groom recited to each other and the customary “Tying of the Unity Knot” which symbolizes their everlasting union.

The bride and groom had their first date in Abilene, Texas on Sept. 20, 2014 after they both swiped right! Parents of the bride and groom are Robert and Grace Sitton of Cisco, Texas and Woodrow and Janet Peatt of Ridgefield, respectfully. Many friends and family traveled from all over the country to attend the event, notably the groom’s grandparents, Henry and Ann Newbauer, who drove to Texas from their home in Waterbury, Conn.

The groom is a 2007 graduate of Ridgefield High School and received his bachelor’s degree from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Fla. as well as being commissioned into the United States Air Force in 2012. He presently is serving as a captain at Warner Robins AFB in Georgia.

The bride, a 2010 graduate of Cisco High School, received her bachelor’s degree from Angelo State University in 2013, and holds a master’s degree from Abilene Christian University, which she received in 2016. She is an occupational therapist at Navicent Health Rehabilitation Hospital in Macon, Ga. The newlyweds honeymooned in Jamaica and live in Kathleen, Ga.