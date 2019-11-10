With Thanksgiving coming up we only have eyes for pies

Thanksgiving is creeping up around the corner and you know what that means? Pie. By now most people have perfected or hoarded their family’s recipes for apple and pumpkin pie. Today, we’re not here to discuss the Thanksgiving pie standbys, today, we’re talking about something different. We’re adventuring into a less familiar pie territory and riding the line between Halloween and Thanksgiving with this recipe (but hey, who doesn’t love a bit of candy?). So brave this new pie world with me and take heart in knowing it will help you get rid of the peanut butter cups lingering in the cupboard.

Peanut Butter Fudge Pie

For Crust

20 Nutter Butters

6 tbsp. melted butter

For Fudge Layer

1 14 oz. can sweetened condensed milk

3 cups chocolate chips

Pinch salt

12 Reese’s peanut butter cups, unwrapped

For Peanut Butter Cream Layer

8 oz. cream cheese, softened

1 1/4 cups. creamy peanut butter

1/2 cup packed light brown sugar

1/2 cup powdered sugar

2 tsp. pure vanilla extract

1 cup heavy cream

1/4 cup melted chocolate

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and spray a pie dish with nonstick cooking spray. Crush the Nutter Butters in a food processor until they form a fine crumb. Pour the crumbs into a bowl with the melted butter and stir until mixed. Evenly press the mixture into the pie dish to form the crust and bake until lightly toasted. Let the crust cool to room temperature while preparing the fudge. Pour the chocolate chips, condensed milk and salt in a pot on a medium heat until the chocolate melts and gains a glossy shine. Once the fudge is done, pour over the crust and press the unwrapped peanut butter cups into the fudge. Let the fudge cool and place in the fridge for an hour. While the fudge layer is chilling, whip up the peanut butter cream layer by combining the cream cheese, peanut butter, brown sugar, powdered sugar and vanilla extract until the mix is light and creamy. Pour the heavy cream into the mixture and beat it until it forms stiff peaks. Add the cream layer to the fudge layer. Chop up leftover peanut butter cups and place on top of the cream layer. Drizzle melted chocolate over the top and chill for a few hours before serving.