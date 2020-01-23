Winter plants and the stroll with snowshoes in Fairfield County
Snowshoe Walk, Jan. 25, 1 p.m., CT Audubon’s Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. Ages 10+. Cost: $10-$13. Registration/Info: ctaudubon.org/2019/12/snowshoe-walk/.
Birding 101: Bird Feeders & Nuisance Animals, Jan. 26, 1:30-2:30 p.m., CT Audubon Coastal Center, 1 Milford Point Rd., Milford. Cost: $7-$10. Info/Registration: ctaudubon.org/coastal-center-programs-events/ 203-878-7440, ext. 502.
February Vacation Day Family Fun, Feb. 14, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., CT Audubon Coastal Center, 1 Milford Point Rd., Milford. Cost: $15-$20. Info/Registration: ctaudubon.org/coastal-center-programs-events/ 203-878-7440, ext. 502.
Birding 101: Planting for Birds and Butterflies, Feb. 16, 1:30-2:30 p.m., CT Audubon Coastal Center, 1 Milford Point Rd., Milford. Cost: $7-$10. Info/Registration: ctaudubon.org/coastal-center-programs-events/ 203-878-7440, ext. 502.