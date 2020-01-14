-
A Snowshoe Walk will be held on Jan. 25 at 1 p.m. at the CT Audubon’s Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr Street, Fairfield. The walk is for ages 10 and up. Tickets are $10-$13. Registration online at ctaudubon.org/2019/12/snowshoe-walk. less
Photo: /
A Snowshoe Walk will be held on Jan. 25 at 1 p.m. at the CT Audubon’s Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr Street, Fairfield. The walk is for ages 10 and up. Tickets are $10-$13. Registration online at ... more
A Snowshoe Walk will be held on Jan. 25 at 1 p.m. at the CT Audubon’s Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr Street, Fairfield. The walk is for ages 10 and up. Tickets are $10-$13. Registration online at ctaudubon.org/2019/12/snowshoe-walk. less
Photo: /
A Snowshoe Walk will be held on Jan. 25 at 1 p.m. at the CT Audubon’s Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr Street, Fairfield. The walk is for ages 10 and up. Tickets are $10-$13. Registration online at ... more
Exploration of Winter Plants, Jan. 18, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., CT Audubon’s Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. Led by botanist and naturalist Jim Cortina. Cost: $10-$13. Registration/Info: ctaudubon.org/2019/11/exploration-of-plants.
Snowshoe Walk, Jan. 25, 1 p.m., CT Audubon’s Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. Ages 10+. Cost: $10-$13. Registration/Info: ctaudubon.org/2019/12/snowshoe-walk.