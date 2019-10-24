Whiplash fashion show raises nearly $12,000 for Aldrich

Whiplash 2019 raised nearly $12,000 for the Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum's education programs and exhibitions. Whiplash 2019 raised nearly $12,000 for the Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum's education programs and exhibitions. Photo: Melanie Dawn Peringer/ Contributed Photo Photo: Melanie Dawn Peringer/ Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Whiplash fashion show raises nearly $12,000 for Aldrich 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

Last week 125 individuals with a passion for fashion gathered at the Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, where they raised $11,770 to support exhibitions and educational programs at the museum.

The runway looks were created by Westport’s WEST boutique and Ridgefield’s Whip Salon provided the hair and makeup looks that graced the catwalk.

“Whiplash continues to bring incredible energy and enthusiasm to The Aldrich, while raising important funds to support the Museum’s programs. We are grateful to all of the partners, models, and guests who helped make the evening such a success,” stated Cybele Maylone, The Aldrich’s Executive Director.

In addition to the fashion show Whiplash 2019 included dancing, drinks and a silent auction. The Oct. 17 event was sponsored by SUX Straws, @beausoleilshop, Cylinder Vodka, Bailey’s Backyard and PIY Pizza. Anne Epstein of SUX Straws and beausoleilshop.com, Anne Greenberg of SUX Straws, Kitt Shapiro of WEST, Amy Pal of Whip Salon and Stelios Stavrianos of Cylinder Vodka organized Whiplash 2019.

“We shook things up at Whiplash this time around because we introduced a rock ‘n roll vibe and partnered with businesses outside of Ridgefield to cast the net wider to attract an audience from the surrounding area,” Amy Pal, owner of Whip Salon and Aldrich Trustee said. “45% of attendees were from outside of Ridgefield this year, as far as Warwick, RI and Brewster, NY, with a quarter of attendees never having previously visited the Museum. It’s exciting to introduce contemporary art and The Aldrich, as well as Ridgefield, to new audiences through a unique fashion show fundraiser format.”

For more information about the exhibitions and programs offered at the Aldrich, visit aldrichart.org.