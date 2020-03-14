Whip up a tasty dish using the leftover produce in the fridge

Raise your hand if you just feel plum exhausted this week? Not just me? There’s a lot going on in the world right now, like the current societal panic over a certain virus that shall not be named (well, actually I will say it, Covid19, it’s a disease not Voldemort, folks). In addition to the concerns taking up valuable real estate in the news, we’re all busy just living our lives, working, tending to family and pets and dreaming of taking nice long vacations where we can actually turn off our cell phones. OK, fine our work emails on our cell phones because we’ll be busy taking pics for the gram to show off how great our vacations are.

Anyway, I wasn’t in the mood to haul myself to the grocery store this week in search of a recipe inspiring ingredient. Instead, I looked to see what I had on hand that I should use before it expires and created a quick and easy pasta dish with it. What’s nice about this recipe is that it can be adapted to include all kinds of leftover produce; have some onions? Toss it in. Zucchini? Go wild. Tomatoes? Go for it. Sometimes the cheapest and easiest dishes to make can be used with the leftover produce in your house.

Pantry pasta

1 lb. pasta

2 diced bell peppers

8 oz. mushrooms diced

¼ cup parmesan cheese

2 tablespoons diced garlic

2 tablespoons butter

1/2 teaspoon ground sage

Pepper

Salt

Prepare the pasta according to the instructions on the box. While the water is boiling, dice the peppers, garlic and mushrooms and place them in a pan with butter. Cook the vegetables over a medium heat. Once softened, season with sage, pepper and salt. Once the pasta is cooked, drain the water and combine the pasta and vegetables in the pot with the parmesan cheese. Stir until thoroughly combined and serve. Cooks with leftover beef or chicken can feel free to mix that into the dish as well.