When in doubt Kneads & Cravings makes simplified takeout

Now that the temperatures are finally starting to drop (give me sweater weather already) I decided to continue to work on my take-out menu challenge and try my hand at making a simple veggie dish. Now, I realize the last time I talked about making a recipe from my local Indian restaurant it seemed rather complicated because it required marinating and roasting and more bowls than I admittedly wanted to wash but, folks, if you tried to make the chicken tikka masala, you know it was worth the effort. However, this week I’m not really feeling the whole cooking thing, I just don’t want to be bothered with making a whole big meal so I decided to prepare aloo gobi, a simple dish of seasoned potatoes and cauliflower. This recipe was great because it only took a half hour to make and it was very tasty. Make it as a side or double the recipe to make it the main course.

Aloo gobi

2 potatoes, peeled and cubed

1 cauliflower head, chopped into small florets

1 serrano (jalapeno works too) pepper

1 cup water

2 tablespoons oil

1 tablespoon coriander

1 clove garlic

2 teaspoons grated ginger

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

¼ teaspoon turmeric

salt

Mix spices, garlic, ginger and ½ cup of water to make a wet masala and put to the side. Heat oil in a skillet with cumin seeds and the pepper. After they stop sizzling, add the masala to the skillet and mix until it forms a thick paste. Add the cauliflower and potatoes with ½ cup of water and salt to taste. Cook on a medium heat for 10-15 minutes with a cover to prevent drying it out. Remove the lid, cook for another five minutes until the potatoes and cauliflower are cooked through and serve. Serve with basmati rice.