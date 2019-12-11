Westport Country Playhouse awarded $50,000 grant from Paul Newman’s foundation

Westport Country Playhouse. Westport Country Playhouse. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Westport Country Playhouse awarded $50,000 grant from Paul Newman’s foundation 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Westport Country Playhouse was awarded a $50,000 Challenge Grant from Newman’s Own Foundation and in conjunction with the Playhouse’s year-end fundraising appeal, the foundation will match all annual fund gifts up to $50,000 through Dec. 31.

“Sustained support from foundation partners like Newman’s Own Foundation allows the Playhouse to create professional theater of the highest quality in our broadest community,” said Michael Barker, Playhouse managing director. “Our shared history of personal support from Paul Newman makes this relationship truly special.”

Newman’s Own Foundation is an independent foundation created by the late actor and philanthropist, Paul Newman.

“Westport Country Playhouse is such a treasure and an icon of the arts in our community,” said Kelly Giordano, managing director of Newman’s Own Foundation. “We are pleased to be able to continue our longstanding support to this special organization that Paul Newman held so dear.”

For more information about the Westport Country Playhouse, visit westportplayhouse.org.