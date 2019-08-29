Weekend

First comers at the opening of the doors to the Redding Community Center Friday morning - mostly dealers and collectors - pour through the thousands of books, vinyl record and other items at the 58th Annual Mark Twain Library Book Fair, August 31, 2018.

The Pine Leaf Boys

The Pine Leaf Boys will perform on Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. at Ballard Park, 485 Main Street, Ridgefield. The concert is free. For more information, visit chirpct.org.

Book fair

Mark Twain Library Book Fair, Aug. 30 through Sept. 2, Redding Community Center, Lonetown Road, Redding. All proceeds go to the library. For more information, visit marktwainlibrary.org.

The Steeldrivers

The Steeldrivers will perform on Aug. 30 at 8 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $30-$35. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Blues & Views

The 12th annual Blues & Views Festival runs Aug. 31-Sept. 1 at Levitt Pavilion, 40 Jesup Road, Westport. Headliners include Anders Osborne, Lawrence, Neville Jacobs and the Main Squeeze. The festival will also feature a food court, kids’ activities and local artisans. Kids under 12 are free for both ticket types. Tickets are $10-$100. A portion of the proceeds will go to Staples Tuition Grants and Wakeman Town Farm. For more information, visit BluesViewsCT.com.

Funniest Comic

The Funniest Comic in Connecticut Contest continues on Aug. 31 at 8 p.m., the Treehouse Comedy Club, 1595 Post Road, Westport. Tickets are $22.50-$32.50. For more information, visit TreehouseComedy.com.

God Street Wine

God Street Wine will perform on Aug. 31 at 8 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $35. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Ballroom

Lepeng Lin and Anastasia Barhatova will perform on Aug. 31 at 9:30 p.m. at Holy Trinity Greek Church Community Center, 4070 Park Avenue, Bridgeport. General dancing is from 7 to 11:30 p.m. Cost: $20. For reservations, call 203-374-7308.

Poetics of Structures

Poetics of Structures runs Sept. 1 through Oct. 31 at the Gallery @ the J at the Stamford JCC, 1035 Newfield Avenue, Stamford. For more information, visit stamfordjcc.org.

Danbury Brass Band

Danbury Brass Band will perform on Sept. 1 at 3 p.m. at the Richter House, 100 Aunt Hack Road, Danbury. The concert is free. For more information, visit richterarts.org.