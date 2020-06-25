Webb-Bryant wedding planned next fall

Kevin Bryant hugs his fiancée Madeline "Maddie" Webb next to mare 'Ciao Bella,' who Maddie is training. The couple were in the arena at Chancel Stables in Fairburn, Ga. when Bryant proposed.

Mr. and Mrs. Dan Webb of Bethel, Conn., formerly of Ridgefield, are happy to announce the engagement of their daughter Madeline “Maddie” to Kevin Bryant, son of Curt and Florence Bryant of Savannah, Ga.

Webb graduated from Ridgefield High School in 2011. In 2015, she graduated cum laude from the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD). She is the vice president of marketing for an animal health company.

Bryant also graduated from SCAD and currently is working as a senior producer for an advertising agency.

An October 2021 wedding is planned.