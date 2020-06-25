https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/arts-leisure/article/Webb-Bryant-wedding-planned-next-fall-15363844.php
Webb-Bryant wedding planned next fall
Photo: Contributed Photo
Mr. and Mrs. Dan Webb of Bethel, Conn., formerly of Ridgefield, are happy to announce the engagement of their daughter Madeline “Maddie” to Kevin Bryant, son of Curt and Florence Bryant of Savannah, Ga.
Webb graduated from Ridgefield High School in 2011. In 2015, she graduated cum laude from the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD). She is the vice president of marketing for an animal health company.
Bryant also graduated from SCAD and currently is working as a senior producer for an advertising agency.
An October 2021 wedding is planned.
