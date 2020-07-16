‘Warrior Nun’ makes for unexpected and bizarre series

“Warrior Nun” has one season available on Netflix. “Warrior Nun” has one season available on Netflix. Photo: Netflix / Contributed Photo / Photo: Netflix / Contributed Photo / Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close ‘Warrior Nun’ makes for unexpected and bizarre series 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

Netflix’s latest superhero series “Warrior Nun” comes with an unexpected twist as it’s based off the manga series of the same name.

Ava just wants to live her life like a normal person, but considering she was resurrected after having a halo shoved in her back, that doesn’t seem to be very likely.

In her previous life Ava was a quadriplegic who lived in an orphanage for most of her life, now that she has a new lease on life, thanks to the mysterious circle glowing along her spine, Ava is determined not to waste a single minute of it. The problem is that Ava’s new chance at life came at an unexpected cost as the halo granted her more than just the ability to walk, but the powers of the Warrior Nun, the leader of a group of secret Catholic demon fighters.

Yes, as bizarre as that plot sounds, the series revolves around the idea that a secret group of demon-hunting nuns defending the Catholic faith are led by the Warrior Nun who contains the halo of an angel that has been passed down through the generations.

While the butt-kicking nuns try to track down Ava and convince her to take her place within their order, Ava meets up with a group of pickpockets who crash at the vacant homes of the wealthy.

In addition to Ava’s struggles to come to terms with the unexpected destiny that has been thrust upon her, a scientist is working to open a portal into a new dimension using divine artifacts and the Catholic Church is preparing to select a new pope.

The Catholic-inspired series is packed with action sequences and unexpected plot twists as the nuns work to prevent a nasty demon from destroying everything.

“Warrior Nun” is rated TV-MA and has one season available on Netflix. Viewers who were interested in the unexpected secret society aspect of “Warrior Nun” might also be interested in Netflix’s “The Order,” which follows a college student who finds himself involved in not one but two magical secret societies.