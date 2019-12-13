Vivien Leigh, Robin Williams and Julia Roberts light up screens this weekend

Julia Roberts, Robert Preston and Clark Gable are a few of the stars with movies playing this weekend on broadcast and cable stations.

Friday, Dec. 13

The Music Man (1962): What if a smooth-talking salesman arrives in a small town with the idea of starting a band? Robert Preston stars in this adaptation of the stage musical. 5:15 p.m. TCM.

Home Alone (1990): What if a young boy decides that any day can be filled with holiday joy even if his family flies to Paris without him? Macaulay Culkin stars. 645 p.m. Frefm.

Gone with the Wind (1939): What if a strong-willed woman, in the South in the 1860s, finds herself at the center of romance and conflict? Vivien Leigh and Clark Gable star. 8 p.m. TCM.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986): What if a most likable high school senior makes us want to be his best friend as he discovers how fun life can be? Matthew Broderick stars. 8:30 p.m. BBC.

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997): What if a selfish woman tries to think of all the ways to destroy the wedding of her best (male) friend? Julia Roberts and Rupert Everett star. 9 p.m. POP.

Sunday, Dec. 15

The Color Purple (1985): What if a woman finds herself in a journey to self-discovery? Whoopi Goldberg was Oscar nomination for this adaptation of Alice Walker’s novel. 11 am, BET.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993): What if a father - willing to do anything to spend time with his kids - comes up with a creative way to be together? Robin Williams and Sally Field star. 4 p.m., AMC.

Capote (2005): What if author Truman Capote finds himself overwhelmed while writing the classic, “In Cold Blood”? Philip Seymour Hoffman won an Oscar. 6 p.m., Flix.