Undefeated young ballroom champs to grace Bridgeport stage this weekend

Alex Dubovyk and Rickie Taylor will perform in Bridgeport on Sept. 28. Alex Dubovyk and Rickie Taylor will perform in Bridgeport on Sept. 28. Photo: Bob Beslove / Contributed Photo Photo: Bob Beslove / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Undefeated young ballroom champs to grace Bridgeport stage this weekend 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The undefeated United States under 21 ballroom champions, Alex Dubovyk and Rickie Taylor, will perform at the monthly Premier Ballroom dance event at the Holy Trinity Greek Church Community Center in Bridgeport on Sept. 28.

Together as a team only since July in 2018, Dubovyk and Taylor won the U.S. National Championship in Provo, Utah, this past March, and followed their triumph there winning the coveted Emerald Ball in Los Angeles, including the over 21 category.

Dubovyk, 19, who is from Ukraine, and Taylor, 18, from Brooklyn, N.Y., were selected to be partners after numerous tryouts on the West Coast and New York. They are coached by former American professional champion, Jonathan Wilkins, who calls them the greatest young dancers he has ever coached.

Dubovyk and Taylor will hit the stage at 9:30 p.m. at the event that also offers general dancing from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. as well as a lesson at 8 p.m. Bob Beslove, the event’s organizer, said singles and couples are welcome.

Tickets are $20. For more information, contact Beslove at 203-374-7308.

Holy Trinity Greek Church Community Center is located 4070 Park Avenue, Bridgeport.