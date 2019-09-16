Ukuleles, lobsters, biking and more in Fairfield County

Savor Lobster is on Sept. 22 from 3-6 p.m. at the Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk, 10 N. Water Street, Norwalk. Tickets are $40. For more information, visit savorlobster.com.

Wilton Library’s Awesome Autumn Book Sale Fundraiser, Sept. 21, 9-10 a.m., early buying, $5 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m., free; Sept. 22, 1-5 p.m.; Sept. 23, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., half price; Sept. 24, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., $5/bag, Wilton Library, 137 Old. Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Proceeds benefit library. Info: wiltonlibrary.org, 203-762-3950.

CT Ukulele Festival, Sept. 21, 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Ave., Southport. Featuring Bruce Off Broadway, a Ukulele Tribute to the music of Bruce Springsteen, music, food and drink, workshops, strum-a-longs, free performances and an open mic competition. Portion of the proceeds will be donated to Smilow Family Breast Health Center at Norwalk Hospital. Info: ctukulelefestival.com.

Smart Walk for Smart Kids with Learning Disabilities, Sept. 22, noon-3 p.m., Sherwood Island State Park, Westport. Event raises funds for educational programs, youth mentoring, parent networking, online resources and more. Entry fee: $10-$15. Registration: smartkidswithld.org/smartwalk.

Famous Families of Fairfield historic bike ride, Sept. 22, 1 p.m., beginning at the Green in front of Town Hall, 725 Old Post Rd., Fairfield. Tour will cover about 8.5 miles and visit various points of interest recounting the stories of important Fairfield families. Cost: $8-$10. Info/Registration: Fairfieldhistory.org/events/famous-families-of-fairfield-historical-bike-tour/.

Savor Lobster, Sept. 22, 3-6 p.m., The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk, 10 N. Water St., Norwalk. Guests sample lobster, sustainably sourced seafood, sweets, and drinks. Tickets: $40. Info: savorlobster.com.

Nutmeg & Neighbors Event, Sept. 28, 5-8 p.m., St. Stephen’s Church, 351 Main St., Ridgefield. Live music, Odeen’s BBQ, family line dancing, happy hour, auctions, movie, children’s activities. Supports St. Stephen’s charitable programs Tickets: $5-$120. Info: ststephens-ridgefield.org.

Meters for a Cure ERG Challenge, Sept. 29, 7:30 a.m., Greenwich Water Club, 49 River Rd., Cos Cob. Charity rowing event supports Swim Across America Fairfield County and its local beneficiary the Alliance for Cancer Gene Therapy (ACGT). Registration/Info: swimacrossamerica.org/gwc2019.

Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum Halloween tours, Oct. 18-20; Oct. 25-27, 5:30 p.m., 295 West Ave., Norwalk. Haunted: Victorian Ghost Stories at the Mansion. Info: lockwoodmathewsmansion.com/.

Walk/Run for Abilis, Oct. 20, 7:30 a.m. registration, Greenwich Point Park. 5K Run starts at 9 a.m. Includes children’s activities, Bubble Bus, music, arts & crafts, a 1-mile wheelchair and stroller-accessible walk, plus the 5K run. One of Abilis’ largest fundraiser events. Registration: $20-$40. Info: abilis.us/walkrun.