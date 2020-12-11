Tree farms note speedy rush in sales as folks decorate early to combat 'pandemic blues'

For many families, strolling a tree farm and cutting their own Christmas tree is a tradition. While there are changes this year (most places are not allowing pets or tailgating due to COVID-19 and masks are required even though you are outdoors except for a brief photo opp), traditions have become especially important. Several area tree farms have seen an early surge in visitors looking to decorate for Christmas early.
Diana Paproski at Castle Hill Farm/Paproski’s Tree Farm said they normally do not officially open until a week after Thanksgiving but this year, they opened fully on Black Friday. “Usually it’s a soft opening for us but it was mobbed,” she said. “We opened early because we wanted to space people out more. I think a lot of people have the pandemic blues and are very anxious to get ready for Christmas this year.”