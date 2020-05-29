Travel to fresh destinations with cable’s weekend films

Visits to Rome, Hawaii and Montana highlight this weekend’s movies on broadcast and cable television stations.

Check these out.

Friday, May 29

Three Coins in the Fountain (1954): Three women search for love in the magical city of Rome. A classic 1950s romantic drama with an Oscar-winning title song. 9:30 p.m. TCM.

Saturday, May 30

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986): A woman wonders, “what choices would I make if I could live my life over again?” Kathleen Turner was Oscar nominated. 12:15 p.m. Flix.

From Here to Eternity (1953): A collection of desperate souls look for ways to connect just before and after Pearl Harbor. Winner of eight Oscars. 1:30 p.m. TCM.

42 (2013): A baseball star with a dream overcomes many obstacles to become the first African-American player in the major leagues. Chadwick Boseman stars. 1 p.m. VH-1.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017): A bitter woman tries to ease her pain over her daughter’s death. Frances McDormand won an Oscar. 5:15 p.m. FXM.

The Sundowners (1960): A sheepherder and his wife share different views of what will create a happy life in Australia in the 1920s. Deborah Kerr stars. 5:30 p.m. TCM.

Hidden Figures (2016): Three African-American women bring their talent, ingenuity and commitment to the NASA space program. Octavia Spencer stars. 7:35 p.m. FXM.

Sunday, May 31

The Horse Whisperer (1998): A girl, and her horse, look to a mystical cowboy for answers to their questions of survival and redemption. Robert Redford stars. 3 p.m. Flix.

Some Like it Hot (1959): Two male musicians join an all-women’s band in order to hide from gangsters in the 1920s. Jack Lemmon and Tony Curtis star. 5:45 p.m. TCM.

American Graffiti (1973): Close friends from high school look to the next chapter in life as a special summer concludes. Ron Howard and Richard Dreyfuss star. 8 p.m. Flix.