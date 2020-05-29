  • Check out the movies playing on your television this weekend. Photo: Metro Creative Connection/ Contributed Photo

Visits to Rome, Hawaii and Montana highlight this weekend’s movies on broadcast and cable television stations.

Check these out.

Friday, May 29

Three Coins in the Fountain (1954): Three women search for love in the magical city of Rome. A classic 1950s romantic drama with an Oscar-winning title song. 9:30 p.m. TCM.

Saturday, May 30

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986): A woman wonders, “what choices would I make if I could live my life over again?” Kathleen Turner was Oscar nominated. 12:15 p.m. Flix.

From Here to Eternity (1953): A collection of desperate souls look for ways to connect just before and after Pearl Harbor. Winner of eight Oscars. 1:30 p.m. TCM.

42 (2013): A baseball star with a dream overcomes many obstacles to become the first African-American player in the major leagues. Chadwick Boseman stars. 1 p.m. VH-1.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017): A bitter woman tries to ease her pain over her daughter’s death. Frances McDormand won an Oscar. 5:15 p.m. FXM.

The Sundowners (1960): A sheepherder and his wife share different views of what will create a happy life in Australia in the 1920s. Deborah Kerr stars. 5:30 p.m. TCM.

Hidden Figures (2016): Three African-American women bring their talent, ingenuity and commitment to the NASA space program. Octavia Spencer stars. 7:35 p.m. FXM.

Sunday, May 31

The Horse Whisperer (1998): A girl, and her horse, look to a mystical cowboy for answers to their questions of survival and redemption. Robert Redford stars. 3 p.m. Flix.

Some Like it Hot (1959): Two male musicians join an all-women’s band in order to hide from gangsters in the 1920s. Jack Lemmon and Tony Curtis star. 5:45 p.m. TCM.

American Graffiti (1973): Close friends from high school look to the next chapter in life as a special summer concludes. Ron Howard and Richard Dreyfuss star. 8 p.m. Flix.