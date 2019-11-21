Trains, concerts and more head to Fairfield County this weekend

Color Fields

Color Fields will be performed on Nov. 21 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $22. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Marty Stuart

Marty Stuart will perform on Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $55-$199. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Together We Heal

Together We Heal will be held on Nov. 22 from 4 to 10 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Proceeds benefit Mederi Center. Tickets are $100-$500. For more information, call 541-488-0514, ext. 315.

Robyn Hitchcock

Robyn Hitchcock will perform on, Nov. 22 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $32. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Timeless

Warren Miller’s Timeless will be screened on Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. at the Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Tickets are $19.50. For more information, visit palacestamford.org.

Great Trains

The Great Trains Holiday show tuns Nov. 23 through Jan. 20 at the Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road, Wilton. Tickets are $5-$10. For more information, visit wiltonhistorical.org.

Nutcracker

The Nutcracker Ballet will be staged on Nov. 23 at 6:30 p.m. and Nov. 24 at 1 p.m. at the Saugatuck School Auditorium, 170 Riverside Avenue, Westport. Tickets are $15-$35. For more information, visit ctdanceco.org.

Satisfaction

Satisfaction will perform with Doug Wahlberg on Nov. 23 at 7 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $50. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

10,000 Maniacs

10,000 Maniacs Acoustic will be performed on Nov. 23 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $75. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Michael McAssey

Michael McAssey will perform on Nov. 23 at 8 p.m. at the MAC, 40 Railroad Avenue, Milford. Broadway actor and pianist Michael “Mac” McAssey sings and plays show tunes and pop music. Tickets are $30. For more information, visit milfordarts.org.

Postmodern Jukebox

Postmodern Jukebox will perform on Nov. 23 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $85-$110. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Out of Here

Zoë Sheehan Saldaña’s exhibit There Must Be Some Way Out of Here opens on Nov. 24 and runs through May 17 at the Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, 258 Main Street, Ridgefield. For more information, visit aldrichart.org.

On the Trail

On the Trail will perform on Nov. 24 at 2 p.m. at the Ridgefield Library, 422 Main Street, Ridgefield. The performance is free. Register online. For more information, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org.

BandJam

The Ridgefield BandJam is on Nov. 24 at 4 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. All proceeds benefit the Ridgefield Playhouse. The Kiwanis Club of Greater Danbury, will be collecting donated instruments. Tickets are $15-$20. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Girls Night Out

10,000 Maniacs’ Girls Night Out Dance Party will join with DJ Hugo Burnham on Nov. 24 at 8 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $35-$65. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.