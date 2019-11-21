Trains, concerts and more head to Fairfield County this weekend
Color Fields
Color Fields will be performed on Nov. 21 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $22. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.
Marty Stuart
Marty Stuart will perform on Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $55-$199. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.
Together We Heal
Together We Heal will be held on Nov. 22 from 4 to 10 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Proceeds benefit Mederi Center. Tickets are $100-$500. For more information, call 541-488-0514, ext. 315.
Robyn Hitchcock
Robyn Hitchcock will perform on, Nov. 22 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $32. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.
Timeless
Warren Miller’s Timeless will be screened on Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. at the Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Tickets are $19.50. For more information, visit palacestamford.org.
Great Trains
The Great Trains Holiday show tuns Nov. 23 through Jan. 20 at the Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road, Wilton. Tickets are $5-$10. For more information, visit wiltonhistorical.org.
Nutcracker
The Nutcracker Ballet will be staged on Nov. 23 at 6:30 p.m. and Nov. 24 at 1 p.m. at the Saugatuck School Auditorium, 170 Riverside Avenue, Westport. Tickets are $15-$35. For more information, visit ctdanceco.org.
Satisfaction
Satisfaction will perform with Doug Wahlberg on Nov. 23 at 7 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $50. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.
10,000 Maniacs
10,000 Maniacs Acoustic will be performed on Nov. 23 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $75. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.
Michael McAssey
Michael McAssey will perform on Nov. 23 at 8 p.m. at the MAC, 40 Railroad Avenue, Milford. Broadway actor and pianist Michael “Mac” McAssey sings and plays show tunes and pop music. Tickets are $30. For more information, visit milfordarts.org.
Postmodern Jukebox
Postmodern Jukebox will perform on Nov. 23 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $85-$110. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.
Out of Here
Zoë Sheehan Saldaña’s exhibit There Must Be Some Way Out of Here opens on Nov. 24 and runs through May 17 at the Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, 258 Main Street, Ridgefield. For more information, visit aldrichart.org.
On the Trail
On the Trail will perform on Nov. 24 at 2 p.m. at the Ridgefield Library, 422 Main Street, Ridgefield. The performance is free. Register online. For more information, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org.
BandJam
The Ridgefield BandJam is on Nov. 24 at 4 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. All proceeds benefit the Ridgefield Playhouse. The Kiwanis Club of Greater Danbury, will be collecting donated instruments. Tickets are $15-$20. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.
Girls Night Out
10,000 Maniacs’ Girls Night Out Dance Party will join with DJ Hugo Burnham on Nov. 24 at 8 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $35-$65. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.