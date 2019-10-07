Train rides and reptile thrills head to Fairfield County

Photo: Tyler Sizemore / Hearst Connecticut Media

Pumpkin Patch Train Rides, Oct. 12-13; 19-20; 26-27, Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sundays, noon-4 p.m., Danbury Railway Museum, 120 White St., Danbury. Cost: $12. Info: danburyrailwaymuseum.org.

Riverside Reptiles Creepy Show, Oct. 12, 2-3 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Kids preschool and up watch and hear about various reptiles, amphibians, arachnids. Registration required. Registration/Info: 203-762-6336, wiltonlibrary.org.

Enchanted Forest, Oct. 25, 5- 7:30 p.m., CT Audubon’s Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. Nature-themed Halloween event with guided walks along a luminary trail in the Larsen Sanctuary. Cost: $2-$15. Tickets: ctaudubon.org/2019/08/enchanted-forest-6/.

Regards to Broadway, Nov. 3, Darien Arts Center, 2 Renshaw Rd., Darien. For children in grades 3 through 6. Info: darienarts.org.

Paw Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue, Nov. 9 and 10, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $19-$140. Info: palacestamford.org.

Nature

The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk, 10 North Water St., Norwalk. Info: maritimeaquarium.org.

Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. Info: ctaudubon.org.

New Canaan Nature Center, 144 Oenoke Ridge, New Canaan. Info: call 203-966-9577.

Darien Nature Center, 120 Brookside Rd. Darien. Info: call 203-655-7459.

Devil’s Den/Lucius Pond Ordway Preserve, a Nature Conservancy property, 33 Pent Rd., Weston; open dawn to dusk to passive recreation; 20 miles of trails; info., concerns, 860-455-0716; natureconservancy.org.

Woodcock Nature Center, 56 Deer Run Rd., Wilton. Info: woodcocknature center.org.

Audubon Greenwich, 528 Riversville Rd., Greenwich. Info: greenwichcenter@audubon.org.

Stepping Stones Museum, 303 West Ave., Norwalk. Info: steppingstonesmuseum.org or call 203-899-0606.

Stamford Museum and Nature Center, 39 Scofieldtown Rd., Stamford. Info: stamfordmuseum.org.

Earthplace, The Nature Discovery Center, 10 Woodside Lane, Westport. Info: earthplace.org.

Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo, 1875 Noble Ave., Bridgeport. Info: beardsleyzoo.org.

EverWonder Children’s Museum, 31 Pecks Lane, Newtown. Info: everwondermuseum.org.