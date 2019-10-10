Tony-winning songstress Sutton Foster heads to the Ridgefield Playhouse

Sutton Foster will perform at the Ridgefield Playhouse on Oct. 18. Sutton Foster will perform at the Ridgefield Playhouse on Oct. 18. Photo: Ridgefield Playhouse/ Contributed Photo Photo: Ridgefield Playhouse/ Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Tony-winning songstress Sutton Foster heads to the Ridgefield Playhouse 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

One of Broadway’s most beloved triple threats, Sutton Foster won her first Tony award for “Thoroughly Modern Millie” in 2002, going on to assume a host of starring roles, as Reno Sweeney in “Anything Goes,” winning another Tony; and in shows like “Violet,” “The Drowsy Chaperone,” “Shrek” and “Young Frankenstein.” She’s been burning up the small screen the last few years on the TV Land show, “Younger,” as Liza, while maintaining a busy side hustle doing concerts across the country. Her third solo album, “Take Me to the World,” came out in 2018, shortly after her daughter was born. And if she was not busy enough, she recently adopted two new dogs.

Sutton’s concert tour brings her to the Ridgefield Playhouse on Oct. 18 in an intimate show, just her and her longtime collaborator and music director, Michael Rafter, on piano.

Andrea Valluzzo: Tell me what audiences can expect from this show.

Sutton Foster: It’s a very intimate show, just me and a piano. My music director and collaborator, Michael Rafter — we met doing “Thoroughly Modern Millie” — and I have sort of crafted this show. A lot of the songs are from my latest album, “Take Me to the World,” which was really based on when my daughter was born. There will be some songs from shows I’ve done on Broadway. Doing shows like this is a wonderful opportunity for me as an artist to sing songs I love and that speak to me as a mom, as a woman in her 40s, as someone who is navigating her career and life so it’s just a way for audiences to get to know me better. The show keeps evolving the more we do it and we always try new things or we might throw in a couple of surprises.

AV: How do you define the chemistry you and Michael share?

SF: It is an elusive thing. When we work together, it’s seamless. I never think about it, we just perform. We make each other better. Neither one of us is afraid to throw out an idea and neither one of us is afraid to shoot down an idea. I feel like we are very honest with one another and we take great care with the material we pick and everything feels organic and authentic.

AV: I know you’re very fond of Cole Porter. Who are some of your other favorite songwriters?

SF: I love Sondheim and I also go back to my roots in my shows like James Taylor and John Denver.

AV: What are you most looking forward to about returning to Broadway in “The Music Man?”

SF: I honestly am so looking forward to working with Hugh Jackman. I will have to get past my fandom as I’m such a fan of his. I think he is just such an extraordinary performer and human being. And also just bringing back this classic musical that is so beloved and shining a new light on it in 2020.

AV: What approach do you plan to take with Marian, the town librarian, a role made famous by Shirley Jones in the 1962 movie version?

SF: When I started to work on “Anything Goes” playing Reno Sweeney I was so intimidated by the amazing women who had played the role before me. I feel the same way heading into Marian. In a revival, I try to honor the people and the productions before me but then I also I try to treat it as if it’s a show that has never been done before. I have no idea how I will approach it because we have not yet started rehearsals but I am just excited to approach it with an open heart and open mind.

AV: You’re busy these days with your career, a two-year- old and two new dogs. What’s your favorite way to spend a day off? Do you even get a day off?

SF: When I travel and do concerts, I will end up traveling by myself. I just did a concert in Portland, Ore., and I had a day in the hotel room. It is pretty rare when I have time on my own but most of the time I will spend it exercising, I love to jog and I also love to crochet. A lot of it is just alone time to sort of recharge.

AV: When “Younger’s” last season ended, Charles just proposed to Liza. What direction will season 7 take?

SF: I wish I knew. Whenever I get one of the writers alone, I try to bribe them so they will tell me some type of information. To be honest, I don’t know if they know yet. I have no idea how Liza will answer. We will see. Leave it to the “Younger” writers, they are always surprising us. There are always so many twists and turns and that’s what makes the show so great.

AV: Final thoughts?

SF: I’m always excited to do these concerts and working with Michael is one of my favorite things to do. I love being able to share a different part of myself with audiences. Hopefully when they leave, they will know me a bit better.