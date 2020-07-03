Tom Hanks and Jessica Tandy dominate weekend cable screens

Check out the movies playing on your television this weekend. Check out the movies playing on your television this weekend. Photo: Metro Creative Connection/ Contributed Photo Photo: Metro Creative Connection/ Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Tom Hanks and Jessica Tandy dominate weekend cable screens 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Tom Hanks, Robert Preston and Jessica Tandy star in movies playing this holiday weekend on broadcast and cable stations.

Take a look.

Friday, July 3

Saving Private Ryan (1998): What if a brave citizen soldier tries to save his men in the days immediately following D-Day during World War II? Tom Hanks was Oscar nominated. 8 p.m. TNT.

50/50 (2011): What if a thoughtful young man finds himself in a life-and-death battle with aggressive cancer? Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Seth Rogen star. 8 p.m. Flix.

Saturday, July 4

1776 (1972): What if a collection of politicians let personal views influence their aspirations for the birth of the United States? Adapted from the Tony-winning Broadway musical. 2:30 p.m. TCM.

Yankee Doodle Dandy (1942): What if a brash song-and-dance man captures the essence of Americana for the Broadway stage? James Cagney won an Oscar. 5:30 p.m. TCM.

Gladiator (2000): What if the heroes of the Roman Empire find themselves trying to overcome the challenges of the day? Russell Crowe won an Oscar. 6:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Sundance.

The Music Man (1962): What if a smooth-talking music salesman arrives in a small town to start a boys’ band? Robert Preston stars in the hit adaptation of the stage musical. 8 p.m. TCM.

Sunday, July 5

Jurassic Park (1993): What if a somewhat greedy, perhaps misguided entrepreneur comes up with an outrageous idea for an over-the-top amusement park? Laura Dern and dinosaurs star. 4 p.m. Syfy.

A League of Their Own (1992): What if daring women find themselves playing baseball in the nation’s first professional league for female athletes? Geena Davis and Tom Hanks star. 6 p.m. CMT.

Driving Miss Daisy (1989): What if a strong-willed woman and a kind-hearted man share a lifetime of friendship? Jessica Tandy won an Oscar, and the movie was named Best Picture. 8 p.m. TCM.