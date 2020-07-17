Tom Hanks and Harrison Ford star on weekend cable screens

Tom Hanks, Bradley Cooper and Harrison Ford star in movies playing this weekend on broadcast and cable stations.

Take a look.

Friday, July 17

Legally Blonde (2001): A jilted college graduate considers Harvard Law School the ideal spot for revenge against her ex-boyfriend. Reese Witherspoon (and her poodle) star. 4:30 p.m. E!

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986): What if a most likable high school senior makes us want to be his best friend as he discovers how fun life can be? Matthew Broderick stars. 7:30 p.m. AMC.

Apollo 13 (1995) What if temperatures soar as soon as an astronaut says, “Houston, we have a problem?” Tom Hanks stars in this classic thriller about a trip to the Moon. 8 p.m. BBC.

Saturday, July 18

Hush…Hush, Sweet Charlotte (1964): What if cousins get caught in a mystery of murder and mayhem in a small town in the South? Bette Davis and Olivia de Havilland star. 12:45 p.m. FXM.

Jurassic Park (1993): What if a somewhat greedy, perhaps misguided entrepreneur comes up with an outrageous idea for an amusement park? Laura Dern and dinosaurs star. 5:04 p.m. and 7:46 p.m. Bravo.

The Princess and the Frog (2009): What if the creative animators at the Disney studies create a marvel of music and magic all about the mysteries of New Orleans? 5:40 p.m. Frefm.

American Sniper (2014) What if an American war hero finds it challenging to adapt to life back home when his tour ends? Bradley Cooper stars in the true story of Chris Kyle, a Navy S.E.A.L. 8:30 p.m. USA.

Sunday, July 19

Singin’ in the Rain (1952) What if movie stars during the silent era in Hollywood find it challenging to talk, sing and dance on screen? Gene Kelly and Debbie Reynolds star. 2:15 p.m. TCM.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1980): What if an adventurous archaeologist discovers an ultimate search for buried treasure? Harrison Ford stars in this Spielberg classic. 4 p.m. Par/Spike.

The Subject Was Roses (1968). What if an angry man, just home from the Viet Nam War, discovers how he fails to connect with his parents? Patricia Neal and Martin Sheen star. 6 p.m. TCM.