Tom Cruise and Tom Hanks classics head to tv
Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Cruise and Tom Hanks are a few of the stars with movies playing this weekend on broadcast and cable stations.
Take a look.
Friday, Oct. 18
Catch Me if You Can (2002): What if a clever young man discovers he can impersonate anyone without getting caught? Leonardo DiCaprio stars. 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Bravo.
Hairspray (2007): What if a Broadway musical about the changing tastes of 1960s music transfers its magic to the movie screen? John Travolta stars. 8 p.m. E! (and 3 p.m. Saturday).
Saturday, Oct. 19
Misery (1990): What if a fan of a famous novelist becomes so obsessed with the writer that she fancies herself at the center of a new plot twist? Kathy Bates won an Oscar. 10 a.m. AMC.
Forrest Gump (1994): What if a simple, loving man makes the world believe in the goodness people can bring to any challenge? Tom Hanks won his second Oscar. 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Spk.
The Shining (1980): What if a family spends the winter in an empty hotel in the middle of the mountains? Jack Nicholson stars in this adaptation of Stephen King’s novel. 4:30 p.m. AMC.
Awakenings (1990): What if a man experiences a miracle that wakes him from a catatonic state to discover his world for the first time? Robert DeNiro was Oscar nominated. 4 p.m. Flix.
Sunday, Oct. 20
Mission: Impossible (1996): What if an American secret agent is falsely accused of crimes he did not commit? Tom Cruise stars in this adaptation of the television show. 11:15 a.m. Sundance.
Monster-in-Law (2005): What if a mother, who certainly knows best, tries to stand in the way of her son’s decisions about romance? Jane Fonda and Jennifer Lopez star. 12 noon TBS.
Sweet Bird of Youth (1962): What if an aging movie star and a lonely drifter travel to a town in the South filled with memories? Paul Newman and Geraldine Page star. 1:30 p.m. TCM.
That’s Entertainment (1974): What if a Hollywood film studio became famous for making memorable movie musicals? Gene Kelly hosts this documentary about MGM. 5:30 p.m. TCM.