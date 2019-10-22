Thrown Stone receives grant to fund 2020 production

Thrown Stone Theater Company co-artistic directors from left to right Jonathon Winn and Jason Peck crossing Main Street of Ridgefield, CT.

Ridgefield’s Thrown Stone Theatre Company received a $36,200 grant from the Daniel E. Offutt III Charitable Trust, which will fund their 2020 paid internships, a July production and a new arts accessibility program.

“In 2020, we will have the opportunity to tell bold new stories that get at the essence of our time and our destiny, with large casts and a world-class creative team,” Thrown Stone co-artistic director Jonathan Winn said. “This support enables more people than ever before to join the conversation.”

The trust, which funds the grant, was created in honor of former Weston resident Daniel E. Offutt III.

“Mr. Offutt knew that innovation in the arts creates vibrant communities and meaningful connections,” Thrown Stone co-artistic director Jason Peck said. “We are humbled and grateful to be a part of that vision.”

In addition to paying the four 2020 intern stipends, the grant funding allows Thrown Stone to participate in the National New Play Network’s (NNPN) Rolling World Premiere of “Annie Jump and the Library of Heaven.” The NNPN is an alliance of professional theaters that works to develop and extend the life of new plays.

“Annie Jump and the Library of Heaven” will hit the Thrown Stone stage on July 10 and follows a teenage genius who makes contact with extraterrestrial life.

Peck and Winn also said the grant will be used to offer free tickets to select student and community groups as well as subsidize the ticket costs for their 2020 season.

For more information about the 2020 Thrown Stone season, visit thrownstone.org.