Three ingredient cookies to help save the holiday season

Still hanging in there folks? Yes, the holidays are a lovely time of year but some days it feels like you’re trying to run a marathon while your feet are encased in cement blocks. There’s so much to do and decorate and so many people to see and visit and shop for it’s truly amazing that more of us aren’t burnt out.

The December holidays are my favorite time of the year, I love the decorating and the lights (the sheer volume of holiday fairy lights in my house is insane). As someone who prefers to bake, preparing the 15 some-odd different types of cookies I make during the holiday season, December is my time to shine. However, I have to schedule out my baking plans with military precision to get it all done and set between all of my work and social obligations. Between the cookie swaps, the ugly sweater parties, the constant runs to the liquor store (wine is my quick go-to hostess gift) and accidentally wrapping my hand in the gifts with ribbon there’s just a lot going on. That’s not even including the hours I clock in the kitchen preparing linzer cookies and decorating gingerbread. So when I have to bake something in a pinch that wasn’t part of my pre-established baking attack plan, I like to make these sweet and simple Nutella cookies.

Given that these cookies consist of three ingredients and take roughly 15 minutes to make, I can whip them up and head out the door to my next festive event faster than a flying reindeer.

These cookies are great for those who are in a rush or want to try making something quick and easy with the kiddos, esspecially if you need to keep their little hands busy while you prepare a more elaborate recipe. They have the added benefit of essentially tasting like a spoonful of Nutella, but you can bring them to work and won’t have people giving you strange looks like they might if you were just strolling through the park spooning bites of the hazelnut spread into your mouth from the jar.

May your holiday season be bright and breezy.

Nutella Cookies

1 cup hazelnut spread

1 cup flour

1 egg

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. While the oven is heating up, stir all three ingredients together until they are fully combined. The dough will be on the dryer side. Roll a spoonful of dough into a ball and place on a parchment paper lined baking sheet. Repeat until all the dough is rolled into balls. Bake the cookies for 8-10 minutes.