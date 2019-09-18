Theater and comedy at venues in Fairfield County

Opening

Proof, Sept. 20-Oct. 6, MAC, 40 Railroad Ave. South, Milford. Drama by David Auburn, directed by Ann Baker, presented by Eastbound Theatre. Tickets: $22. Info: milfordarts.org.

Witness for the Prosecution, Sept. 20-Oct. 11, TheatreWorks, 5 Brookside Ave., New Milford. Tickets: $20-$25. Info: theatreworks.us.

This Weekend

Romeo and Juliet, Sept. 21, 4 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St, Ridgefield. Part of the 2019 Michael Chekhov Festival. Free. Info: drillingcompany.org.

Jim Florentine, Sept. 21, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $33. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Funniest Comic in Connecticut Contest, Sept. 21, 8 p.m., The Treehouse Comedy Club, 1595 Post Rd., Westport. Tickets: $22.50-$32.50. Info: TreehouseComedy.com, 203-230-8700.

JJ Ramirez, Sept. 21, 8:30 p.m., Ives Concert Park, 43 Lake Ave. Ext., Danbury. Tickets: $20-$34.50. Info: TreehouseComedy.com, 203-230-8700.

Continuing

Last of the Red Hot Lovers, Sept. through 28, Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Ln., Ridgefield. Tickets: $30-$35. Info: ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org.

Cabaret, through Sept. 28, Trevi Lounge, 548 King’s Highway, Fairfield. Tickets $15 - $40. Info: FairfieldCenterStage.org.

Advance

Anthony Rodia, Sept. 28, 7 p.m., The Treehouse Comedy Club, 1595 Post Rd., Westport. Tickets: $25-$34.50. Info: TreehouseComedy.com, 203-230-8700.

Fabulously Funny Females, Sept. 28, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Featuring: Maureen Langan, Jane Condon and Ellen Karis. Tickets: $35. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Mlima’s Tale, Oct. 1-19, Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Ct., Westport. Tickets: $30-$40. Info: westportplayhouse.org.

My Name is Ōpūkahaʻia, Oct. 1, 5:30 p.m., New Haven Museum, 114 Whitney Ave., New Haven. Commissioned by Hawaiian Mission Houses to honor the bicentennial of ʻŌpūkahaʻia’s death in 1818, in Cornwall, Connecticut, “My Name is ʻŌpūkahaʻia” brings to life the story of a Native Hawaiian man who is a fundamental part of Hawaii’s history. Info: newhavenmuseum.org.

Little Shop of Horrors, Oct. 3-Nov. 3, ACT of Connecticut, 36 Old Quarry Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $57-$72. Info: actofct.org.

PostSecret, Oct. 3, 8 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Founder of PostSecret, Frank Warren, encourages audiences to share their own secrets as a vehicle to personal healing and connection with our greater humanity. Tickets: $18-$35. Info: palacestamford.org.

Paula Poundstone, Oct. 3, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $45-$55. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Bob DiBuono, Oct. 4, 8 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $19. Info: palacestamford.org.

Vincent James, Oct. 5, 8 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $19. Info: palacestamford.org.

Acrobats of Cirque-tacular, Oct. 6, 4:30 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $30. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Humor writer: David Sedaris, Oct. 9, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $85. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Once, Oct. 18, 8 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $33.15-$79. Info: palacestamford.org.

Haunted Illusions: Master illusionist David Caserta, Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $22.50-$45. Info: palacestamford.org.

Steven Wright, Oct. 27, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $60. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Wildlife expert Peter Gros, Oct. 27, 1 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $20-$45. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Sophia Loren: An Evening with an Icon, Nov. 16, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $195-$250. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.