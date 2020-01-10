The Reel Dad predicts this season’s Oscar nominees

The Reel Dad predicts “Marriage Story” will receive a few Oscar nominations next week. The Reel Dad predicts “Marriage Story” will receive a few Oscar nominations next week. Photo: Netflix / Contributed Photo Photo: Netflix / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close The Reel Dad predicts this season’s Oscar nominees 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

Who will be nominated for the Academy Awards for 2019?

With so much overlap in what we watch on large and small screens, the Oscars may try to clarify what it takes for a movie to be considered a movie. Is it the size of the screen? Or where we watch? With so many choices, look to the Oscars to celebrate how rich stories with fascinating characters always work. No matter who makes the popcorn.

Here are my choices for the Academy Award nominations to be announced Monday, Jan. 13.

Best Picture

Sam Mendes’ remarkable memory tale, “1917”, reminds us that a thrilling visual experience should be seen on a big screen while Boon Joon-ho’s “Parasite” delivers a devastating look at how far families may go to make their dreams come true. These films face strong competition from two Netflix entries, Martin Scorsese’s underworld epic, “The Irishman,” and Noah Baumbach’s intimate relationship study, “Marriage Story.” Meanwhile, from big studios, Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” recreates a Hollywood that never was while Todd Phillips’ “Joker” invents a backstory for the infamous villain. Because the Academy can nominate up to 10 films, I expect the hilarious “Jojo Rabbit,” the thrilling “Ford v Ferrari” and Greta Gerwig’s touching interpretation of “Little Women” to round out the list.

Best Actor

Adam Driver’s raw emotion makes “Marriage Story” a commanding study of sadness. Golden Globe winner Joaquin Phoenix can’t be ignored for exploring a complicated bad guy in “Joker” while Leonardo DiCaprio charms as a discarded television star in “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.” Antonio Banderas makes us care for his aging filmmaker in “Pain and Glory” while Robert DeNiro owns the screen in “The Irishman.”

Best Actress

When “Judy” opened, film fans began to predict a second Oscar for Renée Zellweger for recreating the last months of Judy Garland’s life. Then, at year’s end, Charlize Theron arrived with her devastating recreation of Megyn Kelly in “Bombshell.” Meanwhile, Scarlett Johansson shines as a woman in emotional quicksand in “Marriage Story” while Lupita Nyong captivates in the thriller “Us.” For the fifth slot, I hope the Academy remembers Mary Kay Place for her caring lady in “Diane.”

Best Supporting Actor

Brad Pitt, was last nominated for an acting Oscar for “Moneyball” in 2012, creates a memorable sidekick in “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.” He should be joined by Joe Pesci, for a breathtaking change of pace in “The Irishman,” Tom Hanks as a most engaging Mister Rogers in “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” Song Kang Ho as the earnest father in “Parasite” and Anthony Hopkins as an aging man with a conscious in “The Two Popes.”

Best Supporting Actress

Laura Dern lights the screen with her cut-throat attorney in “Marriage Story”, the same year she warms hearts in “Little Women.” Oscar loves to honor breakout performances from veteran performers and Jennifer Lopez delivers a stunning portrayal in “Hustlers.” Zhao Shuzhen delights as the grandmother in “The Farewell” while Margot Robbie offers touching moments in “Bombshell.” I hope Oscar remembers Annette Bening for her precise take on Senator Diane Feinstein in “The Report.”

Best Director

While the Academy can nominate up to 10 films for Best Picture, only five directors can be named. Mendes defines a world at war in “1917” while Joon-ho creates a fascinating world in “Parasite.” Scorcese shows us, again, how this master of movies can explore the dark side of people in “The Irishman” while Tarantino challenges the realities of memory in “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.” And I hope Pedro Almodóvar makes the list for “Pain and Glory.”