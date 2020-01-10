The Reel Dad predicts Oscar nominees for screenplays and design

The Reel Dad predicts "Little Women" will receive Oscar nods for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Costume Design.

Which films will Oscar honor with Academy Award nominations?

Here are more predictions for names we will hear on Monday, Jan. 13.

Best Original Screenplay

Noah Baumbach’s beautifully realized “Marriage Story” dissects the disappointment that can sour relationships while Boon Joon-ho’s “Parasite” imagines a world where families toss away the rule book. Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” dares to remember and rewrite movie history while Lulu Wang’s “The Farewell” recalls the love a favorite grandmother can bring. Rounding out the nominees should be Jordan Peele for the perplexing and wildly entertaining “Us.”

Best Adapted Screenplay

Greta Gerwig should be nominated for interpreting “Little Women” for today’s audiences while Taika Waititi plays with history in “Jojo Rabbit.” Steve Zaillian’s adaptation of “The Irishman” gives Martin Scorcese the material to create an epic while Todd Phillips and Scott Silver fill offer explanations for a man’s behavior in “Joker.” The fifth slot should go to Anthony McCarten for imagining the conversations between two powerful men in “The Two Popes.”

Best Film Editing

What happens in the editing room can make the difference to a finished film as these possible nominees illustrate. Leading contenders should be the continuity of “1917,” the thrilling action of “Ford v Ferrari,” the brutal edge of “Joker,” the rhythm of “Parasite” and the timing of “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.”

Best Animated Feature

The sequel “Toy Story 4” looks to be a likely nominee as well as another follow-up, “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.” Joining these contenders should be the original “I Lost My Body” and “Missing Link” as well as “Frozen 2.”

Best Documentary Feature

“Apollo 11” brings to life the summer of 1969 when American pride traveled to the moon. “The Biggest Little Farm” examines the unusual dreams for a natural life while “American Factory” explores the current state of industry. “One Child Nation” takes a strong look at practices in China while “For Sama” introduces the story of a Syrian filmmaker.

Best Costume Design

Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson recreate several decades of history with the clothing in “The Irishman” while Julian Day recreates the look of Elton John in “Rocketman.” Jacqueline Durran brings us closer to the March sisters in “Little Women” while Arianne Phillips traces mid-century looks of the movies in “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” and Anna Robbins celebrates the excess of riches in the movie version of “Downton Abbey.”

Best Cinematography

How a film is lit, and a camera is positioned, creates the world we experience on screen. For this Oscar, Roger Deakins should win his second Oscar for imagining a sizzling world in “1917.” Joining him as nominees should be Phedon Papamichael for recreating the urgency of speed in “Ford v Ferrari,” Rodrigo Prieto for telling a decades-long story in “The Irishman,” Jarin Blaschke for making us believe in the mystery (in black-and-white) of “The Lighthouse” and Lawrence Sher for imagining a world that few of us would recognize in “Joker.”

Best Production Design

The look of the movie - through the design and decoration of its sets - enhances the images we savor. Competing for this Oscar should be the underworld detail of “The Irishman,” the exaggerated visuals of “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood,” the chilling confines of “1917,” the familiar yet distant world of “Joker,” and the contemporary yet curious world of “Parasite.”

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Yes, it takes magic to make performers look the roles they play. Three films should be nominated for this Oscar: Bringing Judy Garland to life in “Judy,” creating the on-point precision of looks in “Bombshell” and developing a range of ages and times for “The Irishman.”

Best Original Music Score

Music adds so much to the feeling a film can create. Look for Thomas Newman to prevail on Oscar night for his breathtaking work in “1917.” Joining him as nominees should be Hildur Guðnadóttir for “Joker,” Randy Newman for “Marriage Story,” Alexandre Desplat for “Little Women” and Michael Abels for “Us.”

Best Original Song

Elton John should be in contention for “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” for “Rocketman” along with “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from “Toy Story 4,” for “Spirit” from “The Lion King,” “Stand Up” from “Harriet,” and “Glasgow” from “Wild Rose”.

Best International Feature Film

Boon Joon-ho’s “Parasite” (from South Korea) leads the potential nominees for its remarkable honesty in the face of exaggerated comedy along with Pedro Almodóvar’s meaningful look at aging in “Pain and Glory” (from Spain). Other top contenders are “Atlantics” (Senegal), “Les Miserables” (France) and “Those Who Remained” (Hungary).

Best Sound Editing

Of the two categories honoring sound, this one focuses on the creation of sound effects to create the film’s sound design. The nominees should be “1917,” “Ford v Ferrari,” “The Irishman,” “Joker” and “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.”

Best Sound Mixing

The second sound category honors sound recording and re-recording. Competing for this Oscar should again be “1917,” “Ford v Ferrari,” “The Irishman,” “Joker” and “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.”

Best Visual Effects

This popular category is all about the marvelous magic creators unleash to tell amazing stories on film. Leading contenders for this Oscar should be “Avengers: Endgame,” “Captain Marvel,” “1917,” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” and “The Irishman.”