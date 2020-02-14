The Oscars are over but these stars be on cable this weekend
John Travolta, Tom Cruise and Katherine Hepburn are a few of the stars with movies playing this weekend on broadcast and cable stations.
Take a look.
Friday Feb. 14
Bonnie and Clyde (1967): What if a couple of bank robbers shake up a nation looking for heroes? Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway star. 6 p.m. TCM.
Urban Cowboy (1980): What if a young oil refinery worker looks for love in all the wrong places including a country western bar in Houston? John Travolta and Debra Winger star. 7 p.m. CMT.
Gosford Park (2001): What if guests at a manor house in the English countryside of the 1930s find a weekend gets interrupted by murder? Maggie Smith stars. 8 p.m. Flix.
The Firm (1993): What if a young attorney tries to keep his head above water, and his ambition in check, as he becomes more involved in issues beyond his control? Tom Cruise stars. 8 p.m. TCM.
Saturday Feb. 15
The V.I.P.s (1963): What if people waiting for a delayed flight at London Heathrow use the hours to look at their lives? Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor star. 1:45 p.m. TCM.
Mission: Impossible (1996): What if an American secret agent is falsely accused of crimes he did not commit? Tom Cruise stars in this big screen adaptation of the television show. 3:30 p.m. Sundance.
Casablanca (1943): What if desperate people, during World War II, are so anxious to escape war-torn Europe they will take any steps? Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman star. 8 p.m. TCM.
Sunday Feb. 16
The Philadelphia Story (1940): What if a slightly overbearing lady tries to avoid the realities of romance? Katharine Hepburn was Oscar nominated; James Stewart won an Oscar. 6 p.m. TCM.
The Lion in Winter (1968): What if King Henry II and his wife, Eleanor of Aquitaine, argue over their children during the holidays? Katherine Hepburn won an Oscar.8 p.m. TCM.
Walk the Line (2005): What if a brooding musical genius looks to song to express his hopes and disappointments? Reese Witherspoon won an Oscar for this biopic of Johnny Cash. 9 p.m. E!