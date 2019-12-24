‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ goes on tour in new season

This image released by Amazon Studios shows Rachel Brosnahan in a scene from "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." Season three premieres on Friday on Amazon Prime. Photo: Nicole Rivelli / AP

Midge is back and better than ever as she and Susie head on tour with crooner Shy Baldwin in the third season of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

When viewers last saw the quippy Midge (Rachel Brosnahan), she had just called off her engagement to the very wealthy (and equally amusing) doctor to pursue her dreams of becoming a bigtime comedienne. Returning to Amy Sherman-Palladino’s whimsical universe of snappy, chatting joke slingers is always a pleasure, but this season audiences witness Midge grow into herself as a performer as she hops from stage to stage. Susie (Alex Borstein) works on expanding her management business and finds it a little tricky to juggle all of her new client’s demands and keep up with Midge’s craziness.

While Midge is reveling in seeing her name light up marquees, Joel is at home with the kids trying to open his club in Chinatown where he falls for another strong-minded woman while his divorce moves forward. After Abe quit his teaching job in the last season, he and Rose find themselves in the unfortunate position of living with their former in-laws in Queens, which lends itself to quite a few laughs.

This season the cast gained the powerhouse talents of Sterling K. Brown as Shy’s manager, Reggie, and Stephanie Hsu as Joel’s new girlfriend, Mei. Viewers will also observe that Cary Elwes (The Princess Bride) and former “Gilmore Girls” actress Liza Weil also pop up throughout the season.

Brosnahan continues to dazzle viewers as she zips back and forth, performing theatrical acrobatics as Midge deals with the zanier and emotional aspects of her life. Borstein also gives it her all this season as Susie digs herself into a gambling hole. Luke Kirby as Lenny Bruce also gives viewers a deeper performance this season.

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” has three seasons available on Amazon. Viewers might also enjoy Netflix’s series “Russian Doll.” Natasha Lyone (Orange Is the New Black) stars in the series about a young woman who keeps dying and coming back to a party thrown in her honor.