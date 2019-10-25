The King’s Speech, Awakenings, Grease and more head to your TV

Check out the movies playing on your television this weekend. Check out the movies playing on your television this weekend. Photo: Metro Creative Connection/ Contributed Photo Photo: Metro Creative Connection/ Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close The King’s Speech, Awakenings, Grease and more head to your TV 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Robert DeNiro, Colin Firth and Joan Crawford are a few of the stars with movies playing this weekend on broadcast and cable stations.

Take a look.

Friday, Oct. 25

The King’s Speech (2010): How does England’s King George VI overcome his challenges to articulate his fears for his country and his belief in their freedom? Colin Firth won an Oscar for the film. 8 p.m., Flix, also 4 p.m. Sunday.

Awakenings (1990): What if a man experiences a miracle when he wakes from a catatonic state to discover his world for the first time? Robert DeNiro was Oscar nominated. 10 p.m., Flix.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Jaws (1975): What if men searching for a killer great white shark in the middle of the ocean wish they had a bigger boat? Roy Scheider and Richard Dreyfuss star in this Steven Spielberg classic. 1:30 p.m., AMC.

Gladiator (2000): What if the heroes of the Roman Empire find themselves trying to overcome the challenges of the day? Russell Crowe won an Oscar. 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., BBC.

Goodbye Charlie (1964): What if a fun loving playboy dies a sudden death only to return to earth as a woman? Debbie Reynolds and Tony Curtis star. 1 p.m., FXM.

Jurassic Park (1993) What if a somewhat greedy, perhaps misguided entrepreneur comes up with an outrageous idea for an over-the-top amusement park? Laura Dern and the dinosaurs star. 7 p.m., AMC, also 10:45 a.m. Sunday.

Grease (1978): What if high school seniors spend their final year in school singing and dancing? John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John and Stockard Channing star in this musical romp from Broadway. 7:30 p.m., CMT.

Sister Act (1992): What if a lounge singer, running from the mob, has no place to hide except for a convent? Which requires posing as a nun? Whoopi Goldberg and Maggie Smith star. 9 p.m., VH-1, also 4:20 p.m. Sunday.

Sunday, Oct. 27

Capote (2005): What if author Truman Capote finds himself overwhelmed while writing the classic, “In Cold Blood”? Philip Seymour Hoffman won an Oscar. 6 p.m., Flix.

What Ever Happened to Baby Jane (1962) How far will people go to haunt those closest to them? Frightening but fun chiller starring Bette Davis and Joan Crawford. 530 p.m., TCM.