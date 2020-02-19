2020 Fly Fishing Film Tour

Common Threads

Mary Pettigrew is not your typical fly angler. As a 70-year-old widow she brings more spunk to the sport of fly fishing than most others out there, making monster Pike on the fly look effortless. Alongside her family, Mary’s trips to Northern Saskatchewan have woven together a web of memories that will not be forgotten. As the next generation of family pick up the fly rod, the common thread among them continues to grow stronger. Directed by Jay Siemens.

Project Rainbow

While many people have heard of the Gunnison River that flows through the Black Canyon and Gunnison Gorge, not many people have heard the story of the Gunnison River Rainbow. The story of how, following the accidental introduction of whirling disease in 1993, these rainbows went from nearly 10,000 fish in a two-mile stretch of river to only 86 fish a decade later. However, in recent years these fish have started to make a strong comeback. The resurgence of the Gunnison River Rainbow serves as a beacon of hope for other fisheries around North America that are feeling the impact of whirling disease. Directed by Ben Bortner.

Machaca

In the rainforests of Costa Rica there is a relationship that doesn’t happen anywhere else on the planet. The film tells the story of the relationship between the machaca, a vegetarian fish and the diverse forest. The feeding behavior and fishing techniques can be easily identified with by trout fishermen the world over, but the machaca’s aggressive takes and exotic characteristics make them an adversary all their own. This film will introduce a species completely new and unique to the global fly fishing community in a light, fun, and adventurous fashion. Directed by Tom Enderlin and Federico Hampl.

Expectations

This film follows four Alaskan fishing guides who have known each other for years and their mentor Will Blair. This motley crew arrives in the Bahamas to fish an island reportedly left unfished for close to two decades. Using his Sony camera Paul is able to capture the feel of a true exploratory trip and the bonds that can only come with years of fishing and living together. This group of five comes together to share some laughs and a few beers while fishing, and in the process, we are reminded to have fun and look forward to the experience instead of always trying to fulfill expectations. Directed by Paul Nicoletti.

Baja Lines

In remote Baja, Mexico, childhood friends stumble upon an untapped mecca for two dissimilar passions: stalking striped marlin on the fly and progressive, freeride mountain biking. But in this part of the world, almost nothing, other than a cold beer at the end of the day, comes easily. Through hardscrabble adventure and misadventure, this motley crew hopes to find never-before ridden terrain and experience marlin exploding into chaotic topwater action. Directed by Chris Kitchen.

Downunder

Australia is more than just sunny beaches, kangaroos, and locals saying “G’Day.” Join Josh Hutchins, from Aussie Fly Fisher, as he embarks on a fly fishing adventure Down Under. Traveling through mountains, rainforests, and deserts, from the bottom of Australia to the top, Josh uncovers the treasure trove of Australian species. Ticking off a bucket list of trout, GTs, Permit and Murray cod, their road trip takes them across 5,000 km from Tasmania to Cape York. With snow-covered lakes, friendly kangaroos, not so friendly crocodiles and an endless horizon of red dirt, it’s a pilgrimage not to be missed. Directed by Josh Hutchins.

Hank Patterson’s Guide School

Somewhere, sitting in a high school algebra class a young fly fisher is daydreaming his or her way through a lesson plan, wishing they were on the water, casting a rod. While their peers will soon depart for college, they’ll choose a different route ... Hank Patterson’s Guide School. Here’s a little behind the scenes look at the lessons these youngsters will glenn from the self-proclaimed “World’s Greatest Guide.” Directed by Travis Swartz.

Cosmoledo Junkie

Helmut Zaderer is an Austrian with a passion for fly fishing. Partnering up with Norwegian photographer Yngve Ask they explore some of the most unique locations accessible, and less accessible for fly fishing on the planet. Cosmoledo Atoll in the Seychelles is one of those unique locations for saltwater fly fishing and GT. Helmut is a Cosmoledo veteran that has visited this place since it opened 10 years ago. He still comes here one or two times every year, why? Because he is a Cosmoledo Junky. Sit back, enjoy, dream as the crew will take you to some of the best GT fishing there is. Directed by Helmut Zaderer and Yngve Ask.

Whitewater

Time on the water is one of the most important priorities for Kate Crump and her husband Justin Crump. As fly fishing guides who split their time between Oregon and Alaska, they’re living the dream of a never-ending season of chasing trout, steelhead, and salmon. But their deep connection to the water is forcing them to confront a stark reality- many of the rivers and wild places they love require a fight to survive. Directed by RA Beattie.

Relentless Pursuit

The founder of Captain Jack Productions, Jako Lucas is well known for going on some crazy adventures all over the globe in the hope of introducing the fly fishing community to a new location or species. The need to create a dream for young fly fishermen is what propels him to explore the uncharted waters. It is with this spirit that Jako spent 2019 traveling over 125,000 miles exploring the corners of Cameroon, the Amazon jungle and almost everything in-between. When Jako is home, he makes time to guide on the Texas coast. Look through the lens and join Jako on this discovery through these 2019 adventures. Directed by Jako Lucas.