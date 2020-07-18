Tasty breakfast pops shake up tired morning routines

Breakfast Pops make for a fun and healthy addition to your morning routine. Breakfast Pops make for a fun and healthy addition to your morning routine. Photo: TinaMarie Craven / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: TinaMarie Craven / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Tasty breakfast pops shake up tired morning routines 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

Lately I feel like I’ve been in a breakfast rut. This is not me shaming breakfast, it’s merely a confession that I haven’t been giving breakfast much thought lately. Working from home I’ve been guilty of making bland breakfast choices like having a slice of toast with a cup of green tea everyday for ... however long I’ve been working remotely. Now there’s absolutely nothing wrong with green tea and toast, but respectfully, I needed to shake up my morning routine.

Now, in past columns I have profusely spouted my love of waffles, which I still maintain is the superior breakfast food, but I don’t have time to linger over waffles during weekday mornings. Waffles deserve to be savored, so I prefer to save them for the weekends.

In an effort to prevent myself from falling further into my bland breakfast rut, I decided to break out my popsicle molds to make Breakfast Pops. A Breakfast Pop is just yogurt, fruit and a bit of granola frozen together to provide a quick and easy bite on the run.

At home chefs can get as creative as they want to with their pops, they can use whatever flavor of yogurt they prefer, their preferred fruit, they can swap out the granola for cereal or bits of oatmeal and they can even sweeten the pop with a drizzle of jam or jelly. It certainly beats basic toast any day of the week. As it’s breakfast in a popsicle form, it offers a frosty relief from summer heat and can be a fun and easy meal to prepare for parents desperate for a new activity to entertain little ones.

Breakfast Pops

Makes 6

2 cup vanilla yogurt

1/2 cup milk

2 tbsp honey

1/2 cup chopped strawberries

1/4 cup jam/jelly

Handful of granola

In a medium bowl, stir together yogurt, milk and honey. Fill pop molds, alternating yogurt mixture with jam, fresh fruit and granola before freezing. To fully freeze, pops must be in the freezer for at least six hours. Let the pops sit at room temperature for five minutes before removing from the mold and serving.