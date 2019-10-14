Syrian refugee to speak at synagogue’s Oct. 18 service

A refugee from Syria is the guest speaker Friday, Oct. 18, at the Sabbath service of Congregation Shir Shalom of Westchester and Fairfield Counties. Also scheduled is live music performed by refugees and immigrants.

The special service, known as “Welcome the Stranger” Shabbat, said Rabbi David Reiner, “is in partnership with the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society (HIAS) and the North American Immigrant Justice Campaign sponsored by the Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism.”

The Shabbat program, from 7:30-9 p.m., includes a separate music performance by composer and singer Beth Styles, whose music is “a soulful mix of Jewish gospel with deeply spiritual and lush melodies,” said Cantor Debbie Katchko-Gray. Styles, who is founder and music director of inspirational choir New World Chorus in Stamford, is producing a new CD of Jewish music.

To top off the evening, there is “Pizza in the Hut,” the temple’s annual Sukkot program for congregants of all ages. In addition to the food of choice, it features craft activities.

For more information, visit info@ourshirshalom.org or call 203-438-6589.