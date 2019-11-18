SymphoNYChorus presents Christmas concert at Jesse Lee

The SymphoNYChorus presents its 12th annual Christmas concert, “Light Has Come,” on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 7 p.m., at Jesse Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, 207 Main St.

New York City’s premiere choir and orchestra, The SymphoNYChorus is a Christian, faith-based community of vocalists and instrumentalists committed to sharing the message of God’s love with musical creativity, passion and excellence. Its director is Henric Ideström, Jesse Lee’s music minister.

The concert will feature renditions of favorite Christmas carols and classical pieces.

There’s no admission fee, but an offering will be taken.

For more information about the SymphoNYChorus, visit thesymphonychorus.com.

For details about other advent-season events at Jesse Lee, including services on Christmas Eve, call the church office at 203-438-8791 or go to jesseleechurch.com.