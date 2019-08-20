Summer productions roll into September

As soon as we realize that school will be opening again soon, we think that summer is over. We’ve still got a lot more summer to enjoy and that includes summer theater. While many area theaters are winding down, here’s what you get to enjoy through the rest of August and September before the new theater season starts overlapping. Remember the last day of summer is Sept. 23.

Brookfield Theatre for the Arts, Brookfield: The great Scottish play is coming to Brookfield on Sept. 13 and plays through the 28. It’s a murderous “Macbeth” that will keep summer hot. Box office: 203-775-0023.

Downtown Cabaret Theatre, Bridgeport:Overlapping summer into fall, this theater presents “Mamma Mia!” to keep audiences happy and cheering. It plays from Sept. 20-Oct. 20. Box office: 203-576-1636.

Goodspeed Musicals at the Opera House, East Haddam: You can still catch “Because of Winn Dixie” with the wonderfully talented dog until Sept. 5. Make it a family outing and a happy back to school celebration. Box office: 860-873-8668.

Goodspeed Musicals at The Terris Theatre, Chester: “Passing Through” is a brand-new musical about a young man’s journey from the East Coast to the West Coast. Along the way, he collects American stories and learns the benefits of sharing stories. Box office: 860-873-8668.

Hartford Stage, Hartford: “Quixote Nuevo” opens on Sept. 19 and plays through Oct. 13. This Don Quixote heads to a fictional modern-day border town of La Plancha, Texas, where he comes to terms with being a hero.

Hartford TheaterWorks, Hartford: On Aug. 31, TheaterWorks presents “A Living Room Concert” with Billy Bivona and World Soul. This is an intimate music series from artists in the area. It is held in The Studio at TheaterWorks at 7:30. For $50, you get a pre-event dinner at Bin 228 with wine and a ticket to the show or pay $25 for a ticket. Box office: 860-527-7838.

Landmark Community Theatre at the Thomaston Opera House, Thomaston: “The Musical Always Nina” opens on Sept. 6 and plays through Sept. 15. This is about Nina, a storyteller whose songs and lifetime experiences bring Tennessee straight to the hearts of Connecticut Yankees. This will be followed by the smash hit “In the Heights.” Box office: 860-283-8558.

Phoenix Stage Company, Oakville: What a great way to wave goodbye to summer with the classic comedy “The Pink Panther Strikes Again.” Chief Inspector Jacques Clouseau, originally created by Peter Sellers- not only fights for his life , but the future of humankind. This is a hilarious comedy guaranteed to keep laughing out loud. It plays from Sept. 7-21. Make your summer fun. Box office: 860-417-2505.

Seven Angels Theatre, Waterbury: “The Edwards Twins” is on Sept. 7 and 8. These twins are world class impersonators. A show with them means a show including the impersonated Elton John, Neil Diamond, Barbra Streisand, Celine Dion and many more. Still in time for summer is “WATR’s Showstoppers.” This show runs from Sept. 13-15 and features a variety show including the best local singers, dancers, and performers. It promises to be a great night out. Box office: 203-757-4676.

Warner Theatre, Torrington: “Wait Until Dark” is a live production of the story of the blind woman who outsmarts her tormentors. It plays from Sept. 21-29 at the Warner’s Nancy Marine Studio Theatre. Box office: 860-489-7180.

Joanne Greco Rochman is an active member in the American Theatre Critics Association. She welcomes comments. Contact: jgrochman@gmail.com.