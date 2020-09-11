Stratford jazz pianist David Childs releases new album

Stratford resident David Childs released his new album "Childs Play" on Sept. 8.

Stratford jazz pianist David Childs released his new album “Childs Play” on Sept. 8.

“Playing music well is not child’s play; however, with the right people in the right setting, it can feel easy, instinctive, and unrestrained,” Childs said in the liner notes of his new release.

The album features bassist Brian Torff, drummer Greg Burrows and guest stars the Grammy-nominated musician Bobby Sanabria.

Childs began playing piano at age seven and serves as a faculty member for Westport School of Music, Continuo Music of Redding and Westchester Home Music in Scarsdale in NY and performs as church pianist for the Unitarian Universalist Church of Greater Bridgeport in Stratford.