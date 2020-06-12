Steve Carell’s ‘Space Force’ Netflix series falls flat

Netflix’s new series created by Steve Carell and Greg Daniels (known for writing the American version of “The Office”) aims to satirize the Trump Administration’s newest addition to the military, the Space Force. However, the Netflix comedy “Space Force” fizzles with flat jokes and bland comedy.

In the series, Carell plays General Naird, a four-star general with the Air Force who was appointed to run the newly created Space Force, when he was hoping to take the head seat with the Air Force. General Naird is particularly skeptical of the branch, but given his dedication to the U.S. military, he jumps in with all the dedication a Space Man can have. General Naird relocated to a small town in Colorado with his family, who doesn’t take it well. His wife lands herself in prison and he’s tasked with caring for their teenage daughter by himself while trying to oversee a space-related military branch and manage a Twitter obsessed president’s expectations to get boots back on the moon.

Here’s the issue: the show isn’t really funny even though it does feature a strong cast. Given that the series was written by one of the minds behind “The Office,” viewers would think that it has a shot at being amusing, especially because the popular series was funny. At times it feels like Carell is channeling a watered down version of Michael Scott, but General Naird’s depressing situation makes it hard for the humor to land.

Having said that, there are moments of humor in the series, like when the First Lady sends new uniforms to the Space Force to make them more fashionable and the cast is then seen wandering around with capes and tassels. Or when the Space Force has a competition with the Air Force that features testing out robotic exoskeletons for the military. Perhaps if the series continues, it will fall into a more comedic rhythm.

John Malkovich who plays the Space Force’s lead scientist Dr. Adrian Mallory, has a solid chemistry with Carell in the scenes. Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Ben Schwartz, Lisa Kudrow, Jimmy O. Yang, Noah Emmerich, Alex Sparrow and Don Lake also star in the series.

“Space Force” has one season available on Netflix and the series is rated TV-MA. Viewers might also enjoy watching Amazon’s “Upload” series, which features a world where people can be uploaded to a digital afterlife when they die.