Steel Magnolias, Mary Poppins and Indiana Jones hit cable screens this weekend

Julie Andrews, Elizabeth Taylor and Clint Eastwood are a few of the stars with movies playing this weekend on broadcast and cable stations.

Friday, Nov. 29

Mary Poppins (1964): What if a magical nanny arrives just in time to save a family from itself? Julie Andrews won an Oscar for this classic musical from Walt Disney. 1 p.m. Frefm.

Home Alone (1990): What if a young boy decides that any day can be filled with holiday joy even if his family flies to Paris without him? Macaulay Culkin stars. 4 p.m. Frefm.

Capote (2005): What if author Truman Capote finds himself overwhelmed while writing the classic, “In Cold Blood”? Philip Seymour Hoffman won an Oscar. 8 p.m. Flix.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Steel Magnolias (1989): How do close friends in a small town confront the challenges of life and family? Sally Field and Olympia Dukakis star. 11:30 a.m. POP.

Urban Cowboy (1980): What if a young oil refinery worker looks for love in all the wrong places? John Travolta and Debra Winger star. 12 noon. CMT.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1980): What if an archaeologist discovers an ultimate search for buried treasure? Harrison Ford stars in this Spielberg classic. 12:30 p.m. VH-1.

Giant (1956): What if a young lady from the East lands in the middle of West Texas after she marries a rich rancher? Elizabeth Taylor, Rock Hudson and James Dean star. 1:45 p.m. TCM.

The Birdcage (1996): What if two men try to protect their son from the limited thinking of his soon-to-be in-laws? Robin Williams and Nathan Lane star. 2:30 p.m. POP.

Sunday, Dec. 1

The Shop Around the Corner (1939): What if two people behave like enemies by day while developing, through the mail, a real connection? James Stewart stars. 6 p.m. TCM

In the Line of Fire (1993): What if a Secret Service agent still feels guilty years after the assassination of President Kennedy? Clint Eastwood and John Malkovich star. 5:45 p.m. Flix.