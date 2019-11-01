Star studded films and Oscar-winning movies hit tv screens this weekend

Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert Redford and Meryl Streep are a few of the stars with movies playing this weekend on broadcast and cable stations.

Take a look.

Friday, Nov. 1

The Devil Wears Prada (2006): What if a driven senior executive discovers her vulnerability in the presence of her much younger protégé? Meryl Streep was Oscar nominated. 7:35 p.m. and 9:55 p.m., FXM.

Catch Me if You Can (2002): What if a young man is so clever that he can impersonate any number of people in many professions? Leonardo DiCaprio stars in a Steven Spielberg romp. 8 p.m., E!

Jurassic Park (1993): What if a somewhat greedy, perhaps misguided entrepreneur comes up with an outrageous idea for an over-the-top amusement park? Laura Dern and the dinosaurs star. 8 p.m., PAR.

Mission: Impossible (1996): What if an American secret agent is falsely accused of crimes he did not commit? Tom Cruise stars in this big screen adaptation of the television show. 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Bravo.

The Martian (2015): What if an astronaut gets marooned on Mars? Ridley Scott offers a keen visual sense and human perspective to this wondrous tale. Matt Damon stars. 8 p.m., FX.

Dr. Strangelove (1964): What if a military leader with common sense tries to protect the nation, and the world, from his colleagues who hunger for nuclear war? Peter Sellers stars. 9:30 p.m., TCM.

Saturday, Nov. 2

Hidden Figures (2016): What if women with a knack for details teach NASA a few lessons about mathematics and human decency? Taraji P. Henson and Octavia Spencer star. 12:30 p.m., FXX.

Dances With Wolves (1990): What if a man looks for his soul while living on the land in the middle of nowhere? Kevin Costner directed this Oscar-winning epic. 3 p.m., Sundance.

Sunday, Nov. 3

Earthquake (1974): What if “the big one” finally hits Los Angeles? Charlton Heston and Ava Gardner head an all-star cast in this disaster epic from the 1970s that won an Oscar for sound effects. 1 p.m., Flix.

Easy A (2010): What if a high school student becomes too determined to create a bad reputation for herself? Emma Stone and Patricia Clarkson star. 2:30 p.m., CMT.

The Candidate (1972): What if an idealistic attorney enters decides to enter politics because he believes he can do some good? Robert Redford stars in this Oscar winner for its screenplay. 6 p.m., TCM.