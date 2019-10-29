Spirits, gems, badges and more head to Fairfield County

Halloween Parade, Oct. 31, 10 a.m., Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Rd., Fairfield. Free. Info: fairfieldpubliclibrary.org, 203-256-3160.

Gem, Mineral, Jewelry & Fossil Show & Festival, Nov. 2, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; Nov. 3, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Eastern Greenwich Civic Center, 90 Harding Rd., Old Greenwich. Admission: $6. Info: StamfordMineralSociety.org.

Historic Walk and Re-enactment: Spirits of the Past at historic Sharp Hill Cemetery, Nov. 2, 11-noon, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Rd., Wilton. Led by Wilton Historian Bob Russell. Suggested donation: $10. Registration/Info: info@wiltonhistorical.org, 203-762-7257.

Boy Scout Badge Day, Nov. 2, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Connecticut Audubon Society’s Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. Boy Scouts, including Tiger, Wolf, Bear and Webelo can earn a new badge, or two. Cost: $10/badge. Info: 203-259-6305, ext. 109, ctaudubon.org/fairfield-programs-events.

Day of Recovery and Wellness, Nov. 2, 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., WEPCO, 48 New Canaan Rd., Wilton. The wellness fair will feature recovery programs, live music, film screenings, AA and Al-Anon meetings and food trucks. Info: dayofrecovery.org.

Wilton Historical Society’s 34th annual American Artisan Show, Preview Party, Nov. 7, 6-8 p.m.; Show, Nov. 8 and 9, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 224 Danbury Rd./Rt. 7, Wilton. American artisans from across the country showing contemporary/traditional furnishings and wearables. Admission: $10. Info: 203-762-7257, wiltonhistorical.org.

Veterans Day Family Scavenger Hunt, Nov. 11, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Connecticut Audubon Society’s Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. Cost: $7-$10. Advance registration required. Info: ctaudubon.org/fairfield-programs-events/.

The Center for Family Justice’s Speaking with Men Breakfast, Nov. 15, 7:30 a.m., Vazzano’s Four Seasons, 337 Kenyon St., Stratford. Featuring activist/documentarian Byron Hurt. Tickets: $50. Proceeds will benefit CFJ, which provides crisis and supportive services to victims of domestic and sexual violence. Info: 203-334-6154, ext. 135, CenterforFamilyJustice.org.

Greenwich Reindeer Festival & Santa’s Village, Nov. 29-Dec. 24, Sam Bridge Nursery & Greenhouses, 437 North St., Greenwich. We’re Back Party, Nov. 29, noon-6 p.m. Photos with Santa packages begin at $29.99. Info: greenwichreindeerfestival.com/.

Abilis Gardens & Gifts Holiday Sip & Shop Art Show, Dec. 4, 5-8 p.m., Abilis Gardens & Gifts, 50 Glenville St., Greenwich. Art show features paintings and digital art created by adults who are supported by Abilis. Info: abilis.us/calendar.

Greenwich Holiday Stroll Weekend, Dec. 7, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Dec. 8, noon-5 p.m. Kick-Off Party to benefit Kids in Crisis, Dec. 5, 6-8 p.m., 145 Greenwich Ave., Greenwich. Info: Greenwichreindeerfestival.com.

Knights of Columbus Christmas Fair, Dec. 14, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Christ the Redeemer Church, 325 Oronoque Rd., Milford. Snow date: Dec. 15. Tables: $20-$40. Send payment and contracts to: Greg Nowlin, c/o Knights of Columbus 2019 Christmas Fair, 11 Breakneck Ct., Milford, CT 06460. Info: 203-605-7600.