Spiced apples sweeten the days of social distancing

While we’re all practicing safe social distancing at home right now, I understand people are anxious about visiting grocery stores at this time. With everything going on with the coronavirus pandemic and the public’s frenzied bulk buying of toilet paper (friends, you don’t need 500 rolls of toilet paper to last you and your family two weeks and honestly if you do, you might want to consider consulting a doctor or a plumber because something is going on there), I decided to think of something that’s easy to make and tasty for kids with items most people probably have lying around in their kitchen.

One of my favorite local restaurants is known for serving spiced apples with half of the items on their menu and while I was longing for their impeccable breakfast menu, it inspired me to whip up some spiced apples of my own.

Spiced apples, which are basically warm apple pie filling, can be used as a topping, a side, or as the main treat. Parents looking to distract their kids might want to consider making spiced apples as part of a larger pancake/waffle topping bar or even an ice cream sundae bar treat. They can be tucked into croissant or biscuit dough to make popovers or apple pie bites.

While we’re trying to flatten the curve at home, take advantage of this time and get creative in the kitchen and get your kids to join in.

Spiced Apples

Makes 1 cup

2 apples

2 tablespoons butter

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1 teaspoon sugar (optional)

1 teaspoon nutmeg (optional)

Slice the apples into thin slices or dice them into small chunks (the shape is really up to the chef, just make sure you make all the pieces roughly the same size so they can cook evenly). Place the chopped apples into a small pot with the butter and cook on medium heat. Once the butter is melted, mix in the cinnamon and stir until the apples soften. For those who want their apples to form more of a syrup, add the sugar to the pot and mix; the juice from the apples will blend with the juice from the apples to create the syrup. For those looking to have their spiced apples taste a bit more like pie, add in the nutmeg. Once the apples are soft, remove from heat and serve.