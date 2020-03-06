Space and dino flicks take over cable screens

Space and dino flicks take over cable screens

Matt Damon, Goldie Hawn and Diane Keaton are a few of the stars with movies playing this weekend on broadcast and cable stations.

Take a look.

Friday, March 6

The First Wives Club (1996): What if slightly bitter divorcees find themselves taking revenge against their ex-husbands? Goldie Hawn, Diane Keaton and Bette Midler star. 5 p.m. POP.

The Martian (2015): What if an astronaut gets marooned on Mars? Ridley Scott offers a keen visual sense and human perspective to a wondrous tale. Matt Damon stars. 7:15 and 10:05 p.m. FXM.

Saturday, March 7

Hidden Figures (2016): What if women with a knack for details teach NASA about mathematics and human decency? Taraji P. Henson and Octavia Spencer star in a true story. 6:50 and 10:30 p.m. FXM.

Jurassic Park (1993): What if a somewhat greedy, perhaps misguided entrepreneur comes up with an outrageous idea for an over-the-top amusement park? Laura Dern and the dinosaurs star. 8 p.m. TBS.

The Paper Chase (1973): What if a young man, in his first year of law school at Harvard, finds himself overwhelmed by the adjustment and expectations? John Houseman won an Oscar. 8 p.m. TCM.

Love Story (1970): What if a young couple discover that even the strong bonds of love can be challenged by the realities of life? Ryan O’Neal and Ali MacGraw were Oscar nominated. 10 p.m. TCM.

Sunday, March 8

Selma (2014): What if residents of Montgomery, Alabama, band together to fight the injustice of not being permitted to vote? Written and directed by Ava DuVernay. 3 p.m. FXM.

A League of Their Own (1992): What if a daring group of women decide to play baseball in the nation’s first professional league for female athletes? Geena Davis and Tom Hanks star. 6 p.m. CMT.

The King’s Speech (2010): How does England’s King George VI overcome his challenges to articulate his fears for his country and his belief in their freedom? Colin Firth won an Oscar. 6 p.m. Flix.

Peyton Place (1957): What if teenagers in a small town in New England try to balance the priorities of romance and parental expectations? Lana Turner was Oscar nominated. 5:15 p.m. TCM.