Sophia Loren, Margaret Cho and Eric Gales head to Fairfield County this weekend

Lounsbury House will host a Champagne Preview Party for its 19th Biennial Holiday Tree Festival on Thursday, Nov. 14, beginning at 6:30 p.m. The festival runs from Nov. 15-17. Lounsbury House will host a Champagne Preview Party for its 19th Biennial Holiday Tree Festival on Thursday, Nov. 14, beginning at 6:30 p.m. The festival runs from Nov. 15-17. Photo: Contributed Photos. / Photo: Contributed Photos. / Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Sophia Loren, Margaret Cho and Eric Gales head to Fairfield County this weekend 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Tree Festival

The 2019 Tree Festival runs Nov. 14-17 at the Lounsbury House, 316 Main Street, Ridgefield. It’s an opportunity to shop for trees, holiday decor and more. Tickets are $10. For more information, visit lounsburyhouse.org.

Cause for Celebration

The Norwalk Community Health Center’s 20th Anniversary Cause for Celebration will be held on Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. at the Clubhouse Grille, 165 Fillow Street, Norwalk. Tickets are $75 and proceeds benefit NCHC’s Healthy Beginnings and Childhood Obesity Prevention programs. For more information, visit nchc.salsalabs.org/20th.

Dom Flemons

Dom Flemons will perform on Nov. 14 at 8 p.m, at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $38. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Open Studios

The Wilson Avenue Loft Artists’ 12th annual Open Studios runs Nov. 15-17 at 225 Wilson Avenue, Norwalk. This event will showcase the work of 15 artists. For more information, email nmsstudio1@aol.com or glavin@optonline.com.

Harvest of Hues

A Harvest of Hues exhibition runs Nov. 15 through Jan. 2 at the Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton. For more information, visit wiltonlibrary.org.

Speaking with Men

The Center for Family Justice’s Speaking with Men Breakfast will be held on Nov. 15 at 7:30 a.m. at Vazzano’s Four Seasons, 337 Kenyon Street, Stratford. Activist and documentarian Byron Hurt will be the keynote speaker. Tickets are $50 and proceeds will benefit CFJ, which provides crisis and supportive services to victims of domestic and sexual violence. For more information, visit CenterforFamilyJustice.org.

Eric Gales

Eric Gales will perform on Nov. 15 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $28. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Levi Hummon

Levi Hummon will perform on Nov. 15 at 8 p.m. at the Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Tickets are $10. For more information, visit palacestamford.org.

Margaret Cho

Margaret Cho will perform on Nov. 15 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $47-$57. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Holiday Piano Bar...n

Holiday Piano Bar…n will be held on Nov. 15 and 16 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Lane, Ridgefield. Tickets are $30. For more information, visit ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org.

Festive Home

Festive Home runs Nov. 16 through Dec. 22 at 34 Halpin Lane, Ridgefield. The Ridgefield Guild of Artists will hold their annual holiday market featuring jewelry, ceramics, scarves and gloves and original artwork. The event is free. The preview party will be held Nov. 15, 6-8 p.m. for a $20 fee. Proceeds will benefit the guild’s programming and exhibitions. For more information, visit rgoa.org.

Laffs for Loot

Bridgeport Treehouse Comedy’s Laffs for Loot Comedy Night Fundraiser to benefit the East End Yacht Club will be held Nov. 16 at 8 p.m. at the East End Yacht Club, 104 Bay Street, Bridgeport. Tickets are $25-$30. For more information, call: 203-520-2023.

Chorale

Ridgefield Chorale’s Fall Concert will be held on Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. at the Veronica Hagman Concert Hall at WCSU, 43 Lake Avenue, Danbury. Tickets are $15-$20. For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/ridgefield-chorale-presents-light-tickets-74419997215.

Caravan of Thieves

Caravan of Thieves will perform on Nov. 16 at 7 p.m., at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $32. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Symphony

The Norwalk Symphony Orchestra American Connections Concert will be held on Nov. 16 at 7:30 p.m. at the Norwalk Concert Hall, 125 East Avenue, Norwalk. The concert features George Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue. Tickets are $10-$50. For more information, visit norwalksymphony.org.

Sophia Loren

Sophia Loren: An Evening with an Icon is on Nov. 16 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $195-$250. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Heather Pierson Acoustic Trio

The Heather Pierson Acoustic Trio will perform on Nov. 16 at 8 p.m. at The Unitarian Church in Westport, 10 Lyons Plains Road, Westport. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit voicescafe.org.

Jeffrey Price

The Jeffrey Price exhibit opens Nov. 17 at 2 p.m. at the Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Avenue, Norwalk. The exhibit runs throughout November. For more information, email clahey@norwalkpl.org.

Quartet

Thalea String Quartet will perform on Nov. 17 at 3 p.m. at the Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Road, Katonah, N.Y. Tickets are $25-$40. For more information, visit caramoor.org.

Splash’N Boots

Universal Kids’ Splash’N Boots is on Nov. 17 at 4 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $10. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Hudson Valley Electric Jazz Band

Hudson Valley Electric Jazz Band will perform on Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. at the Carriage Barn Arts Center at Waveny Park, 681 South Avenue, New Canaan. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit eventbrite.com.