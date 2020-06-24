Smith-Robinson hold Zoom wedding

Luther James "Luke" Smith and Lily Rebecca Robinson with their dog, Winston.

Mark and Laura Robinson of Flat Rock Drive announce the marriage of their daughter Lily Rebecca Robinson to Luther James “Luke” Smith Saturday, June 20, 2020.

Because of COVID-19, only Luke and Lily and their Great Pyrenees, Winston were present for the ceremony, which took place in their backyard in Park Slope, Brooklyn. Even the wedding officiant was present only via Zoom. Luke and Lily’s parents and immediate family watched the ceremony via Zoom as well.

Smith is an actor who appeared last year in Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” and was a member of the Broadway cast of “To Kill A Mockingbird” before the pandemic closed the theater district.

Lily, a 2006 graduate of Ridgefield High School and a former Broadway publicist, is a marketing manager for Broadway Across America, the company that produces national tours of Broadway shows.

The groom’s parents are Joel and Theresa Smith of Washington, D.C.

The couple are planning a more traditional wedding celebration in 2021.